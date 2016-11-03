Contagion chronicles 

Wildlife areas can give animals refuge from people, but not disease.

David Stalling, an avid photographer, frequents the National Bison Range near Moiese, looking for wildlife. While photographing a bighorn ram a few weeks ago, he saw something was amiss.

"I was surprised how close he was letting me get. I suspected something was wrong. Several times he dropped his head to the ground. He struggled to lift it back up," Stalling says.

The next day the ram was dead.

Stalling thought he had witnessed the natural passing of an old patriarch. But it turns out the ram had been in the prime of his life. The disease that killed him and 35 other members of his herd over the past few months? Pneumonia.

Bighorn sheep herds often suffer massive die-offs when pneumonia sweeps through the group. It can happen after one or more rams come into contact with domestic sheep, which carry foreign strains of bacteria without succumbing to disease. But wild sheep are highly susceptible to pneumonia-causing pathogens, so when wandering rams return to the herd, the ensuing outbreak can be devastating.

It's a big concern for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, which refuses to transplant wild sheep within 14 miles of a single domestic sheep. Every few years, state biologists notice a herd with sick animals and can only watch to see how bad the outbreak gets. For example, between 2013 and 2015, 90 percent of the St. Regis Cutoff herd died from pneumonia.

"There are about 14 animals left in that herd," says FWP biologist Bruce Sterling. "We don't have as many domestic sheep [in northwestern Montana], but hobby farmers can cause problems."

But the Bison Range herd is different. Healthy for decades, the herd had grown to 180 sheep because the bison-resistant fence enclosing the refuge prevents them from wandering into contact with domestic herds. Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal wardens have killed the few bighorns that escaped over the years to keep them from bringing disease back to the herd, says CSKT Wildlife Division Manager Tom McDonald.

But this time the disease got in.

Stalling says bears sometimes tunnel under the fence, and "young rams have been known to use those holes to leave and return." Domestic sheep live on a nearby property, and McDonald says the two species could have bumped noses through the fence.

National Bison Range biologist Amy Lisk says the exact cause is under investigation. She's sent tissue samples to the Fish and Wildlife Service in Bozeman for analysis.

"It's kind of early on. I don't want to speculate," Lisk says. "This has been a growing population, but wild sheep are at risk right now."