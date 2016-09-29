Almost nothing stands in the way of the new Missoula Community Radio KFGM 105.5 FM station getting on the air—except for about 175 feet of coaxial cable.

"I keep saying to people, 'We're really close,'" says general manager Jon Van Dyke. He'd hoped to be on the air Oct. 5, but thinks they'll need a few more weeks. The FCC's deadline for the station is February 2017.

Since KFGM's first volunteer meeting in February 2015, the fledging station has come a long way. Volunteers found an affordable office space in the Union Hall and secured almost all of the necessary broadcasting equipment, largely with donations from KBGA College Radio. But they still need to test out a secondhand soundboard and acquire enough coaxial cable to hook up the transmitter to the antenna on the Union's roof.

Station founder and board president Ann Szalda-Petree says brand-new cable runs about $900, more than they have in the radio station's "slush fund."

"We'll have to hit up our board members or have another fundraiser," Szalda-Petree says. She's hoping to organize a fundraiser featuring someone like Eden Atwood or Huey Lewis, who's offered to help the station in the past.

One thing that's not in short supply is enthusiasm for a new community station with local programming, though KFGM hasn't yet officially started accepting applications for on-air talent. Van Dyke says he's talked with people about doing everything from all-vinyl punk shows to Salish language lessons to New Orleans funk retrospectives. Even Mayor John Engen hinted that he'd be interested in hosting a show. "I think we'd force him to change hats," Van Dyke says.

"Yeah, make him play Norwegian music," Szalda-Petree says. "Because he's all into lutefisk and aquavit."

Szalda-Petree also hopes to bring back "The Ann and Teresa and Ann Show," a free-form comedy performance that she and Teresa Waldorf hosted on KBGA for seven years. They decided to end the show this summer, since Waldorf is still dealing with the recent death of her husband, Rick.

Szalda-Petree says they're hopeful about a fresh start in a new station.

"I still wake up every Wednesday and think, I gotta go," Szalda-Petree says. "That show was so great. I feel like we met everyone in Missoula."

Inviting everyone in Missoula to join in will also be the core mission of KFGM, she says. In the meantime, there's plenty of work to do. Once the soundboard is ready, she says she'll enlist Van Dyke to help solder together all the pieces that make a radio station.

"I can't wait to be in there," Szalda-Petree says. "It's going to be boiling hot, we're going to be drinking whiskey, it's gonna rule."