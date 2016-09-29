Comeback trail 

The last time Gail Gutsche went head-to-head with Bob Lake, she lost. It was the 2012 election and Gutsche, a first-term Democratic incumbent on Montana's Public Service Commission, watched as her Republican challenger ousted her with just over 51 percent of the vote. The loss, coupled with the defeat of fellow incumbent John Vincent, put all five seats on the regulatory body in the hands of the GOP.

Gutsche's back for a rematch in 2016, and the numbers she put up in June's Democratic primary—58 percent in a contentious three-way race—have left her feeling optimistic. With her last contest against Lake in mind, she says she's "revamped and retooled" her campaign accordingly. Gutsche also says she has unfinished business on the commission.

"The PSC right now seems pretty unbalanced to me," Gutsche says. "Five members of the same party, who don't always make decisions that I would make. In fact, they rarely make decisions I would make."

A lot has changed in Gutsche's four-year absence, starting with NorthWestern Energy's portfolio. The private utility purchased 11 hydroelectric facilities statewide for $870 million in 2014, replacing coal as its No. 1 source of electricity generation. Gutsche feels the price approved by the current commission was far too high. That said, continuing the transition to renewable energy is at the top of her to-do list.

"All things equal, I'm going to go with clean energy every time, especially since the clean energy sources we have are less expensive than our legacy sources," Gutsche says, adding electricity generated by wind and solar can cost as low as half that generated by coal$32 to $40 per megawatt hour versus $62 to $65.

Gail Gutsche lost her seat on Montana’s Public Service Commission to Republican Bob Lake in 2012. This year, she hopes to take that seat back and continue her work steering the state toward a cleaner, greener energy future.

One of the biggest clean energy developments during Gutsche's previous term was the approval of NorthWestern's 40-megawatt Spion Kop wind farm in Judith Basin, which she supported alongside Vincent and Republican Commissioner Travis Kavulla. Her work on environmental issues goes back even further to her time in the Montana Legislature, where she served as vice chair on the House Natural Resources Committee. Montana Conservation Voters' Diana Maneta says it's that deep history in policy making and regulating that prompted MCV to push to get Gutsche "back on the PSC" this year.

"During her four terms in the state legislature and her previous term on the PSC, she has fought tirelessly to protect Montana's environment and build a cleaner energy future," Maneta says. "She knows, as we know, that developing Montana's enormous wind and solar resources will create good jobs ... while protecting our clean air and clean water."

In Gutsche's view, encouraging growth in the renewable sector could also help resolve future issues related to the coal-fired plant at Colstrip. The PSC has no direct control over the fate of Units 1 and 2, which are owned by out-of-state utilities and slated to be shut down by 2022. But the commission could pressure state lawmakers to make the retraining and hiring of workers displaced by the closure a priority.

"We can definitely be part of the dialogue, and retraining will be a huge part of that," Gutsche says. "Obviously if you worked in a coal plant all your life, working at a wind facility might look pretty different, will look pretty different."

Much of Gutsche's motivation in retaking her old seat seems to lie in her distaste for what the PSC has done since her 2012 defeat. The five Republican commissioners have effectively halted more than 100 solar projects by suspending the rates at which qualifying facilities are reimbursed by NorthWestern for the electricity they produce, she says. Gutsche also points out her opponent supported an $8.2 million rate increase requested by NorthWestern to make up for a seven-month outage at Colstrip Unit 4 in 2013. Meanwhile, the commissioners have not initiated a review of NorthWestern's entire portfolio, nor addressed the low number of railroad safety inspectors in Montana, both of which Gutsche adds she'd push for if elected.

Gutsche could go on—and will—about the need for change on both Montana's energy landscape and the PSC. And while she's critical of what's transpired in her absence, she realizes that success on Nov. 8 will mean she'll have to defer to some of those decision-makers in order to get up-to-speed.

"Politics is personal," she says. "They all know better than I what the current issues before the PSC are, but I'll get up to snuff really quickly because I have experience and knowledge."