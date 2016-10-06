I'm a big believer in good band names, and I'm also interested in where bands are from. I know caring about both of those things in the internet age kind of dates me, but I don't plan to change. There's a lot of power in a name, and I'm always interested in the context around a band and the other bands they call friends, the venues they play and the stuff that gives them local color.

Bay Area (via Georgia) band CCR Headcleaner's name hit me hard the first time I heard it—both the weirdness of the CCR part, the greatness of the Headcleaner part of it and, together, the psychedelic weirdness it all carries. It's nonsensical, but also kind of menacing, druggy and a little hard to understand. In other words, it's as near to perfect as you get in a rock band. I still haven't read anything about why they chose that name, but I like the mystery of it.

click to enlarge

The music on Tear Down the Wall, from In the Red Records, is a heavy psychedelic rock deal. The guitars are well up front in the mix, and mostly-tuned with a kind of blown-speaker rattle throughout. The drums are borderline inaudible, and the vocals take me to listening to Seattle bands during high school; they kind of have a Mark Army quality about them, with some whine. It's a great combination, especially if you're sick of a too-much-perfected carefulness in your tunes. I think I was under the impression that bands like this didn't exist anymore, and hearing the meandering, blasting riffs and vocals of "Peace Dub," "Dream Sweeper" or "Moonsnow" all made me think of Brett Netson, who fronted Caustic Resin in the '90s and early '00s and now plays with Built to Spill. Netson's a classic crank and weirdo, and so is CCR Headcleaner.