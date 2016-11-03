Cast your ballot or we'll drop this kitten 

Politics as unusual

One good reason—really—to hold your nose and vote

by Dan Brooks

This year's general election has been the most interesting of our lifetimes, I hope. It's surely been the longest. Texas senator and wax sculpture of a dishonest Roman Ted Cruz announced his candidacy for president in March of 2015. Sixteen Republicans followed him, composing the largest field of any American primary ever. The Democrats supplied six candidates of their own, two of them actual. Eighteen months later, this panoply has yielded the two most disliked major-party nominees in the history of modern polls.

Donald Trump, who has never held elected office, has spent the campaign defying one norm after another. He announced his campaign with a speech that called Mexicans "criminals and rapists," a statement the audacity of which was exceeded only by everything he did after that. In the closing weeks of the campaign, he has been telling his supporters the election is rigged. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has methodically executed a campaign built on the promise of the first woman president—and the threat that, if it isn't her, this other maniac will win.

Sometimes it feels like a less-than-inspiring choice. As we approach the end of this slog toward the White House, it's easy to be sick of electoral politics. Maybe the important thing on November 8 is for it all to be over. But if the top of the ballot offers a choice between licorice and lint, there is sustenance and even savor a little further down the menu.

Consider the race between Ryan Zinke and Denise Juneau. Zinke is a former Navy SEAL and Montana's sole representative on Fox News, as well as in the U.S. House. His opponent, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau, is the first American Indian woman elected to statewide office in Montana. She is also the first openly gay Montanan to run for U.S. representative. As of this writing, she is running well behind Zinke in the polls, but the mere fact of her candidacy is a kind of victory.

Maybe these firsts do not interest you, though. Maybe the identity you care most about is professional. Perhaps you are one of the growing number of voters who feel the main problem with politics is that it involves too many politicians. Here, too, the 2016 ballot has you covered.

In an eerie mirror of the presidential contest, the governor's race pits multimillionaire Republican Greg Gianforte—who also has not held public office—against Steve Bullock, also the Democratic successor to a more popular executive. As at the top of the ticket, this race entices voters with an option to throw the rascals out. So does the one between Dirk Sandefur and Kristen Juras. Sandefur has been a district court judge for 14 years, while Juras has not sat on the bench. She has cited this absence of experience as a way for her to bring "diversity" to a court overloaded with judges.

The dubious power of claims like that has been the unifying theme of the 2016 elections. In the weeks before Americans choose between the president's wife and Citizen Kane, it's tempting to see this as the year of the outsider. It was the year we got sick of politics as usual and the usual politicians. But to be honest, that is what we usually do.

Every four years or so, we Americans rear up and express our immense dissatisfaction with politics. We excoriate the political class and flirt with the idea of tearing it all down and starting over. We do so in roughly the same way that we object to getting older on our birthdays. We don't really mean it. We complain, but we know it's better than the alternative.

If we have watched our potential leaders bring out the worst in one another for two to 18 months, we at least have antagonists among which to choose. If all our options seem revolting, we can consider the plight of our contemporaries in Russia, where the polls insist that everyone has loved the same kleptocrat for 15 years. American politics may be run by jerks, but at least they're in competition for our votes. We get to pick our jerks.

The choice this year is exciting. Our options run the gamut from business as usual to pure nihilism, and there is no voter too alienated to find some oval to fill in. Even if you hate the whole shambolic apparatus, you can still vote for medical marijuana. Decades or maybe just months from now, when you are actively managing your glaucoma and telling shapeless stories to your grandchildren, you'll get to say you voted in this most interesting election. You can say so without frustration or fear, knowing it's all securely, finally, in the past.

Going big

Missoula library sees inspiration in new $30 million building—will voters?

by Derek Brouwer

The campaign to build a new Missoula Public Library faces no organized opposition, but it doesn't take much to quash a local bond measure. Grumbles will do, especially in a county that's already ponied up $200 million in bonds in the last two years. Now that library supporters want $30 million more, those grumbles are getting louder: No new taxes. A new building is too expensive. Who needs a library, anyway? The objections pop up on Facebook, around the dinner table, and on a yard sign planted along Rattlesnake Drive that reads, "No library bond. Build third floor."

The library can't just expand upward, according to a 2010 analysis by Oz Architects. The building's foundation won't support it. Nor can it expand outward, lest it swallow an already undersized parking lot. Besides, the inclination toward a cheaper fix, supporters say, misunderstands the scope of the problem. Missoula's 42-year-old public library isn't just outdated and out of room for more books. With only 38 places to sit, it's grossly undersized to serve a county with more than 100,000 residents.

"The inability for people to come in and find a little place to do their reading does not reflect well on our community," says Barbara Theroux, the library campaign's co-treasurer. "We have to catch up."