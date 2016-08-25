Chase Jones was expressionless as he told members of Missoula City Council that it was "very okay" to celebrate data showing city government had met its first goal on the path to eliminating its carbon footprint.

Councilman Bryan von Lossberg responded with a quip. "Don't oversell it by saying, 'very okay,'" he said. "We can celebrate it."

While Jones, the city's energy conservation coordinator, says he's "thrilled" by the findings of his latest greenhouse gas inventory, his sights are set on more ambitious targets. In 2013, the city adopted a conservation and climate action plan, resolving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. The first benchmark was a 10 percent emissions reduction by fiscal year 2015; the city reduced them by 11 percent, Jones announced Aug. 17, despite growing infrastructure.

Jones attributes the initial progress to a drop in natural gas use, changes in employee commuting habits and a cleaner electricity supply through NorthWestern Energy.

The reductions are small potatoes in the larger energy mix, but Jones says the city is "just getting started." By year's end, new upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant should cut overall emissions by another 8 percent. And the city has yet to take a comprehensive look at energy efficiency in the buildings it owns. Then there's the prospect of installing solar panels atop city buildings (currently being studied), converting the 600-vehicle fleet to cleaner fuel sources and more.

Still, carbon neutrality remains an exceedingly ambitious goal, as the University of Montana is learning. The university pledged to go carbon neutral by 2020 and achieved its own 10 percent emissions reduction target in 2014. But momentum on campus slowed in the wake of UM's worsening financial situation, sustainability coordinator Eva Rocke acknowledges.

"I don't think that there's anyone really on campus who's deeply engaged in climate action work who thinks we will meet our 2020 commitment," she says. "It's hard to maintain morale when you know there's this goal you're not going to meet."

Basic energy efficiency projects are on hold until UM's budget stabilizes, including a proposal to add energy controls to Lommasson Center that consultants say will pay for itself over time.

"Even if the project pays for itself, it's difficult to spend anything, to go into any kind of debt, because things are uncertain," Rocke says.

While Rocke is switching emphasis to other aspects of environmental sustainability on campus, Jones was urged by city council to look for more opportunities to insert a conservation mindset into city decision-making, everything from landscaping to infrastructure.

"If we're going to be successful at this, and we're going to do this well, we need to be very careful not to create another silo over here," he says. "The goal is just to integrate these concepts so it becomes business as usual, rather than an add-on."