Call to duty 

Sometime around midnight on March 29, Attorney General Tim Fox was sitting on top of David Carpenter in a Billings hotel parking lot, restraining the man in a half-nelson until the cops could arrive. Fox describes a chaotic scene: a tripped fire alarm, dozens of evacuated hotel guests, an apparently intoxicated Carpenter trying to pick a fight with Sen. Steve Daines' chief of staff. Moments before the "jujitsu flip" and half-nelson, Fox says, Carpenter caught him square in the face with a "big old haymaker," knocking his glasses to the ground.

"They asked if I wanted to press charges," says Fox, who is currently campaigning for a second term, "and I said, 'No.'"

The next day, papers across the state carried the story of Montana's top law enforcement officer stepping into the fracas. It was a rare moment of adulation for an attorney general who has attracted considerable criticism over the past year. Environmentalists were livid last fall when Fox attached Montana to multi-state litigation challenging new carbon emission standards in the EPA's Clean Power Plan. Gov. Steve Bullock and Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau publicly denounced his decision this summer to enter a lawsuit against an Obama administration letter advising schools on transgender student rights.

"Here in Montana, we believe in local control of our public schools and trust educators to do the right thing for all students," Juneau told Montana Public Radio in July. "It's wrong for Fox to politicize guidance on how schools should implement Title IX."

Since taking office in 2013, Fox has joined in seven multi-state legal challenges on issues ranging from federal banking regulations to President Obama's 2014 executive order barring the deportation of 4 million illegal immigrants. On Sept. 27, the attorney general is scheduled to appear in Washington, D.C., for a hearing in the CPP case, though he says he won't actually be testifying. He's also involved Montana in numerous amicus briefs and letters to federal officials, often at the request of other attorneys general both Republican and Democrat alike.

Critics may accuse him of joining such efforts for political purposes—or, as in the case of Democratic challenger Larry Jent, pillory such actions as "silly out-of-state stuff"—but Fox insists there's nothing partisan in his decision-making process. He says he simply weighs two questions: Will the outcome affect Montanans, and will it result in legal precedent that could be damaging for the state or country?

photo courtesy of Fox for AG

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, pictured here taking his oath of office, has engaged in controversial environmental and transgender litigation.

"I think it's false to say that I do anything with the sole reason of being partisan," Fox says. "Certainly a lot of the things that the attorney general's office does involve politics, but I personally look at it as my first and foremost duty to protect and defend the rule of law, and oftentimes that crosses political lines."

While controversial lawsuits may have landed Fox in hot water, the Republican incumbent is quick to point out he's scored several bipartisan wins during his first term. At the attorney general's request, Democratic Rep. Kimberly Dudik of Missoula carried a bill in the 2015 Montana Legislature to strengthen human trafficking laws in the state. Fox also pushed for legislation creating a sex assault prosecution unit within his office, and in 2014 launched the Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Program.

Taking a cue from South Dakota, Fox focused part of his attention on growing the state's 24/7 Sobriety Program, which aims to reduce DUI recidivism. According to his office, the number of participating counties has risen from 31 to 49 since Fox was elected, and a study published by the RAND Corporation in March 2015 indicated the program has resulted in a 45 to 70 percent decrease in recidivism among participants who undertake regular alcohol testing. Fox hosted the first National 24/7 Sobriety Program Summit in Big Sky last fall hoping to pass the model on to other states.

"I've spoken via telephone in the Alaska Legislature, testified in a hearing there twice," says Tom Butler, chief of the Montana Highway Patrol, which oversees the program. "I've assisted the Idaho Attorney General's Office in the start of their program. So anybody who has reached out to us with questions or concerns or just wants the Cliff's Notes version of the program, we have gone out of our way to assist them."

Fox feels the CPP and transgender lawsuits are less indicative of his approach to the office as their headline-grabbing nature might suggest. Has he upset Democrats? Sure. But he's upset his own party as well, defending the state last year against a suit by Republican lawmakers challenging Montana's open primary laws. And as for the man who sucker-punched him, Fox forgave the man two days later and says the two still keep in touch.

"I've been very, very fortunate because much of what we do at the Department of Justice is important enough to garner media attention," Fox says. "But we do it because that's what we're called to do, not for accolades or notoriety."