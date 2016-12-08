Brown Butter Pumpkin Cauliflower Gratin 

My brown-butter pumpkin mac and cheese is probably my most-searched recipe. I invented it a whopping five years ago when I was looking for a way to lighten up some mac and cheese dishes (read: eat mac and cheese more often), and so I added some canned pureed pumpkin to a cheese sauce. The resulting mac was creamy and cheesy, but the addition of pumpkin meant I needed significantly less cheese to make enough sauce to coat my pasta. It also added some much-appreciated fiber, along with pumpkin's rich, nutty flavor, which gorgeously complemented the cheese.

Recently I read a recipe for a lightened-up mac and cheese where half of the pasta had been replaced by cauliflower. I was intrigued. I'm not eating a ton of pasta these days, so I figured I'd give it a go using 100 percent cauliflower. And why not try it with my trusty brown-butter pumpkin cheese sauce?

I mean, oof. Just, wow.

I'm not going to lie to you and tell you it tasted like mac and cheese, mostly because this dish is delicious and worth making in its own right. That said, if you're hankering for mac and cheese but, like me, you're keeping half-an-eye on your carb intake, this cheesy baked casserole will most definitely conquer that craving.

Serves 6.

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into small florets

1/2 medium onion, sliced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 (15-ounce) can pureed pumpkin

1 cup plus a few big pinches shredded sharp cheddar cheese (about 1/2 of an 8-ounce block)

1 cup milk (preferably whole)

pinch nutmeg

black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

Spread the cauliflower and onion on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and toss well to coat.

Salt lightly.

Roast the cauliflower and onions for 20-22 minutes, or until lightly browned and tender.

While the cauliflower and onions roast, melt the butter in a large oven-proof pot (a dutch oven works well) over medium-high heat.

Cook the butter just until it turns brown and gives off a slightly nutty smell.

Add the pumpkin, cheese and milk and whisk well until a creamy sauce forms (it may separate a bit, this is fine).

Season with the nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste.

Remove the roasted cauliflower and onion from the oven and leave the oven on.

Add the cauliflower and onion to the sauce right in the pot.

Stir well to coat.

Top the cauliflower-cheese mixture with the reserved pinches of cheddar.

Bake for 25-27 minutes, until bubbly and browned on top.

Top with chopped parsley (if desired) and serve immediately.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.