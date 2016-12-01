Sometimes comfort food means ooey-gooey mac and cheese and sometimes it means a big piece of sumptuous lasagna. Today, it means herb-y, lemony, garlicky chicken legs with melt-in-your-mouth sweet potatoes and silky onions that caramelize right in the pan. And almost zero effort.

Serves 2.

Ingredients

2 chicken legs, skin intact

salt and pepper

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 cloves garlic, chopped

leaves from 2 twigs fresh rosemary, chopped

1 lemon, zested and sliced

2 medium sweet potatoes, skin intact, scrubbed and chopped

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Liberally season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Transfer to a large baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, rosemary and lemon zest. Stir to combine.

Rub chicken legs all over (including between the flesh and the skin) with oil mixture.

Tuck a few slices of lemon between the flesh and the skin and place a few on top of the skin.

Place the sweet potatoes and onions in a mixing bowl. Drizzle lightly with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange in pan, surrounding the chicken legs.

Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil and roast, covered for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until skin is golden brown. Serve immediately.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog’s editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.