November 23, 2016

BrokeAss Gourmet 

Turkey with bread (hold the circuses)

By

This sandwich is my favorite way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers, but you don't have to have leftovers to make this—just head to your butcher counter for cooked turkey breast.

If you aren't a cranberry relish fan, try red pepper relish as a tasty alternative.

Serves 2.

Ingredients

4 oz. thickly sliced cooked turkey breast

1 medium orange, peeled and sliced into 1/4"-thick rounds

1/2 small red onion, peeled and sliced into 1/4"-thick rounds

2 oz. goat cheese (chèvre)

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

4 tablespoons cranberry relish (store-bought or homemade)

4 thick slices of sturdy wheat bread

1 teaspoon olive oil

brokeassgourmet_leftoverturkey.jpg

Directions

Toast bread lightly. While bread toasts, heat the olive oil in a grill pan or frying pan over high heat. Add the orange slices and onion rounds and cook for one to two minutes on each side, or until medium color develops and the oranges and onions become quite fragrant. Remove from heat.

To assemble the sandwich, divide the goat cheese evenly between two pieces of bread and spread to coat. Spread the other two pieces with the cranberry relish. Place half of the turkey, spinach, orange slices and onions on top of one slice of goat cheese-covered bread. Top with a slice of cranberry relish-covered bread and secure with a toothpick. Repeat process with remaining ingredients. Plate the sandwiches and serve.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.

