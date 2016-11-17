Let us eat cake 

I think this is what peppermint patties are supposed to taste like—sweet, rich chocolate entwined with cool, crisp mint. Except you'll find no peppermint extract or fake chocolate coating here. This cake is 100 percent real and 300 percent delicious. Perfect at the end of a dinner party or a picnic.

Note: You need a food processor for this recipe.

Serves 6-8

click to enlarge

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, divided (2 sticks)

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup dark cocoa powder

2 eggs

vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups flour

1 3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large handful (about 1/2 cup) fresh mint leaves, plus extra for garnish

2 cups powdered (confectioners') sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

chocolate sprinkles or jimmies

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch round cake pan and set aside.

In a food processor or stand-up mixer, cream 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter with regular sugar. Add cocoa powder, eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla and beat until creamy. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt until incorporated. Scrape into prepared pan and bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly pressed in the center. Allow to cool completely (note: this can be expedited by carefully removing the cake from the pan and placing it on a cool plate in the freezer for 10 minutes).

While cake bakes, beat remaining butter in a food processor. Add mint, 1 teaspoon vanilla and powdered sugar and let machine run for one to two minutes. Add cream and run machine for another one to two minutes or until very creamy. Refrigerate until ready for use.

Once cake has cooled, slice horizontally so that you have two thin, round cakes.

Place one cake round on a plate or cake stand. Cover top and sides with icing and place remaining round on top of iced cake. Ice thoroughly (top and sides) so that it looks like one uniform iced cake.

Garnish with chocolate sprinkles and mint leaves. Cut into wedges and serve.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.