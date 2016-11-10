I don't normally break this recipe out until Passover, but in case you haven't been online recently, Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes referred to the Molotov cocktails in the Jay-Z and Kanye West video "No Church in the Wild" as "Mazel Tov cocktails," and, well, I couldn't help myself.

I won't comment on the election here (if you follow me on Twitter, Instagram or my personal Facebook page, you know exactly where I stand), but I think we can all agree that, regardless of what happened on Tuesday, we could all use a big icy cup (or three) of what I am now officially dubbing the "Mazel Tov Cocktail."

Start by reducing some classic Concord Grape Manischewitz in a small pot over medium-high heat. We're making a syrup here. Yep, that's right: We're making cloyingly sweet Manischewitz even sweeter (trust me).

Next, we need to get out our cocktail shaker and fill it with 2 teaspoons of the syrup, plus blood orange juice (you can use any kind of orange juice you like—have fun with the symbolism) and vodka.

Then shake that sucker up, strain it and serve it in a pretty glass.

L'Chaim!

click to enlarge

Ingredients

1 cup Concord Grape Manischewitz wine

2 oz. vodka

1 blood orange or regular orange (half juiced, half sliced)

Ice

Directions

To Make the Syrup

Pour the Manischewitz into a small saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let cook until thickened and syrupy, about 15 minutes. Let syrup cool completely.

To Make the Cocktail

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add the Manischewitz syrup, vodka and blood orange juice.

Shake well until mixed and well-chilled.

Strain into a glass and garnish with the blood orange slice.

Serve immediately.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.