BrokeAss Gourmet 

Sweet pumpkin, tart green apples, earthy sage and creamy... well... cream. Not only is this a timeless autumn combination, but it's one of the best-ever dinner party soups to serve because it requires barely any work. Just prep, leave the ingredients in the pot to simmer, puree and serve. It's sophisticated-looking and tasting, and a delicious starter (or even light vegetarian entree) for just about any fall meal. If you have some hazelnuts or walnuts on hand, you might want to toast and chop them and serve a few scattered atop each bowl.

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

4 medium-sized tart green apples, such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored and chopped

2 15-oz. cans pureed pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

3 15-oz. cans chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage (about 6 fresh sage leaves)

1 tsp each salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup half-and-half or heavy cream

Directions

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large, heavy-bottomed pot.

Add onion, garlic and apples and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until onions and apples begin to soften and pot is very fragrant.

Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stir well and cover pot.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer soup for 22-25 minutes, until apples are very soft.

Add sage, salt and pepper, then puree using an immersion blender until smooth (alternately, use a blender or food processor to puree the soup, then return it to the pot).

Turn the heat back up to medium and stir in the half-and-half or cream and cook for 2-3 more minutes. The soup should be very smooth and creamy.

Ladle into bowls and serve immediately.