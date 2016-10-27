BrokeAss Gourmet 

Back in college, my friends and I would stumble back to my Allston, Mass., apartment at 3 a.m., after the usual libations (mostly "jungle juice" and Jell-O shots) to hang out. I would shuffle off to the kitchen and open the fridge to see what we had, which, frequently, wasn't much. Somehow though, I almost always could find the makings for nachos, which were then immediately consumed with gusto by my friends.

Since then, I've dropped many of my college habits (ahem, I've graduated to Crystal Light and bottom-shelf vodka), but these nachos are the real deal. No Velveeta American cheese nonsense. Just real ingredients baked onto chips, topped with more fresh, real ingredients. So good, sober grown-ups love them too.

Note: If you don't have chips but you do have tortillas (any kind will do), cut them into wedges, toss lightly with vegetable or canola oil and a little salt, and bake at 375 for 15 minutes until crisp.

Ingredients

6 cups tortilla chips

1/2 15-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup shredded mozzarella, cheddar or jack cheese

1 green jalapeño pepper, seeded and sliced (leave the seeds intact if you really like spicy)

1 avocado, diced

3 tablespoon sour cream or Mexican crema

1 small bunch cilantro, chopped

1/2 red onion, diced

1 Roma tomato, cored and diced

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spread chips over an ungreased baking sheet. Scatter beans over the chips. Cover with shredded cheese and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Top baked nachos with jalapeño, avocado, sour cream or crema, cilantro, onion and tomato.

Serve immediately.