BrokeAss Gourmet 

Let me set the scene for you: Around 6 p.m. I was driving home from work. I was exhausted, cranky and starving. I was craving samosas and seriously considered stopping in at my neighborhood Pakistani restaurant, but honestly, I was in no condition to wait in a line.

As I tried to mentally picture the contents of my fridge, I realized that I had most of the makings of samosas already. I figured I'd swap in sweet potatoes for the traditional white potatoes and egg roll wrappers for the usual pastry and bake them instead of deep-frying.

Bottom line: half an hour later, I was a different girl.

Ingredients

10 large egg roll wrappers

1 sweet potato, diced

2 cups spinach leaves, cleaned and dried

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 white onion, diced

1/2 cup frozen green peas

3 oz. tofu, cubed

1 teaspoon curry powder

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 white peach, pit removed, flesh coarsely chopped

1 small bunch cilantro

3 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

1 small piece ginger, peeled and minced

2 teaspoon olive oil plus more for pan and brushing

(Recipe serves 4)

click to enlarge

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Lightly grease a baking sheet and set aside.

Heat the 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add sweet potato, tofu, spinach, green peas, curry powder and salt and pepper, stirring to ensure spices coat the vegetables and tofu completely. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until sweet potatoes start to soften. Remove from heat and transfer to bowl.

To assemble samosas, set an egg roll wrapper on a clean, dry surface. Wet the edges using a spoon or pastry brush and then put about 3 tablespoons of filling in the center of the wrapper. Gather the corners of the wrapper and press together. There isn't much art to this part—just seal them and let them fall where they will. Repeat until all wrappers and filling are used up. Transfer samosas to baking sheet.

Brush samosas lightly with olive oil, coating the wrappers evenly. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until samosas are golden brown.

While samosas bake, make the chutney: combine peach, cilantro, ginger and chili sauce in a food processor until chunky but incorporated.

Serve the samosas hot with the sauce alongside for dipping.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.