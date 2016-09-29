BrokeAss Gourmet 

One of the weirdest questions I was asked multiple times during the year I spent planning my wedding was whether I would be doing the food myself. My response was similar to how I felt when my grandmother, confused as to how I managed to book a plane ticket for a trip we were going on together without using her travel agent, asked me how I had "hacked into the Alaska Airlines ticket system."

In both cases, I was a little shocked to be asked such a question, but utterly flattered that the asker thought I was capable of executing such a feat. I know some people cater their own weddings, and I tip my veil to them because that is incredibly impressive. But I am a mere mortal and so I hired a catering company. (I also did not hack into the Alaska Airlines backend, in case you were still wondering.)

Oh yeah. Sorry to bury the lede, here. I'm thrilled to tell you that I got married this summer. That, and a wonderful honeymoon, are part of the reason I've been away from my kitchen. But I'm back now, slowly readjusting to real life and new matrimony—and trying new recipes.

I've always loved bibimbap, a Korean dish of rice, meat and vegetables, typically served in a stone pot, which serves to keep it hot and also to crisp the rice. I had never made it at home before, because I assumed I needed an actual stone pot. But a few weeks ago, as I was garnishing a panful of crispy roasted chicken legs, it occurred to me that my cast iron frying pan could probably produce the same results. I am happy to tell you that was right.

click to enlarge

Ingredients

1/3 cup gojuchang paste

salt and pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 cups cooked brown rice (about 1 cup uncooked)

5 tablespoons coconut or vegetable oil divided

1/2 pound frozen spinach

4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 eggs (or more, depending on how hungry you are)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, optional

6 green onions, white and green parts, chopped

2 carrots, sliced with a peeler or shredded, optional

kimchi to taste, optional

(Recipe serves 2)

Directions

Mix the gochujang paste with enough water to make it pourable (3-4 tablespoons should do the trick.)

Pour half of the gochujang mixture into a gallon-size plastic zip-top bag. Reserve the second half for serving.

Season the chicken with a big pinch of both salt and pepper, add the seasoned chicken to the bag, and mix well to coat.

Marinate for at least 30 minutes (or as long as overnight).

Heat a cast iron pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of the oil.

Cook the chicken for 5 minutes per side, until cooked through and slightly charred on the outside.

Remove from the pan and let rest.

Wipe the pan out using a paper towel.

Add a second tablespoon of oil to the pan over medium-high heat, and add the spinach and garlic. Stir well to combine and cook just until the spinach is hot and the garlic is softened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Scrape the spinach into a bowl and set aside.

Heat a third tablespoon of oil in the cast iron pan. Fry the eggs to your desired doneness.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan over medium-high heat.

With wet hands, carefully pat the rice into the hot pan, being careful not to touch the pan itself.

Let the rice cook for 4-5 minutes, just until it begins to get crispy.

While the rice cooks, slice the chicken into strips.

Remove the pan from heat and top with all the toppings. Drizzle on the reserved sauce.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes. p>