BrokeAss Gourmet 

Thanks to a particularly traumatizing petting zoo experience in the summer of 1989, I was predominantly vegetarian for almost 20 years. Then, a few years ago, it occurred to me that I wasn't abstaining from meat for moral, ethical or spiritual reasons—I was mostly just being stubborn. So I started slowly reincorporating it, particularly when it comes to grilling during the summer.

This first recipe here is one of my favorite burgers because of the extra kick provided by the jalapenos. Obviously, veggie, chicken or turkey would work just as well as beef. Regardless of your choice, you can serve with sweet potato fries.

The second recipe also includes jalapeños, and it's simple, bold, smoky and sweet—basically everything I crave. I usually serve it alongside a barbecue or with tacos, but if you're feeling particularly adventurous it'll go with the burger just fine.

Jalapeño cheeseburgers with caramelized onions and avocado

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground beef, preferably grass-fed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, half finely chopped, half sliced

1 green jalapeño, seeded and chopped

4 hamburger buns, preferably whole-grain

4 slices pepper jack cheese

1 avocado, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

(Recipe serves 4)

Directions

Prepare grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. If using grill pan, drizzle lightly with olive oil.

Start by caramelizing the onions: heat olive oil over medium heat in a frying pan. Add onion slices and cook for 10-12 minutes or until soft.

Combine beef, garlic, diced onion, jalapeño and liberal amounts of salt and pepper. Form into 4 patties. Cook to desired temperature.

Top each burger with a slice of pepper jack and, if cooking inside, place under a broiler or even in a toaster oven until just melted. If you're grilling outside, just cover the burger and cheese with the grill cover for a minute or two until the cheese melts.

Toast or grill the buns and top each bun bottom with a cheeseburger, some caramelized onions and a few avocado slices. Serve hot.

Grilled corn with jalapeño-lime butter

Ingredients

4 ears corn, shucked, cleaned and halved

3 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 jalapeño, finely diced

pinch salt

few sprigs cilantro, chopped

juice and zest of half a lime

2 tablespoon cotija cheese (optional)

(Recipe serves 4-6)

Directions

Heat a grill or grill pan over high heat. Grill corn pieces for 2 minutes on each side, or until light charring develops.

While corn grills, melt butter in a small sauce pan. Add jalapeño, salt, lime, cilantro, lime juice and zest and remove from heat.

Drizzle butter mixture over grilled corn pieces. Garnish with cotija.

