Brand New style themselves a punk rock band, but their fans know better. The New York emo group raised a lot of hopes with "I Am a Nightmare," a new single released this May along with the promise of a new album. "I Am a Nightmare" is fast, polished and full of angsty sentiments, sounding a lot like Brand New's 2003 debut album. It's indistinguishable from the vast majority of emo rock popular with the Hot Topic crowd a decade back.

A few weeks ago, Brand New announced they won't release the new album after all, because it's not yet up to their standards. Instead, they're performing the entirety of their landmark 2006 album The Devil and God are Raging Inside Me for the rest of their tour dates this year. The Devil marked Brand New's progression from a relatively by-the-numbers emo group to a more artistically driven band. The album's tracks brood slowly, build into tormented choruses and recede again into atmospheric meandering.

I'm taking Brand New's delay of the new album as a welcome sign that they're still willing to take risks. In the meantime, everyone going to their live shows gets a sweet consolation prize.

Brand New play the Adams Center Thu., Oct. 27, along with The Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball. Doors at 7 PM, show at 8. $32.50 at GrizTix outlets.