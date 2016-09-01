Boxer rebellion 

You've got to hand it to Jonathan Jakubowicz, writer/director of Hands of Stone: It takes balls of stone to cast Robert DeNiro in a based-on-a-true-story boxing movie. It may be 36 years since DeNiro won an Oscar for playing Jake LaMotta in Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull, but that film remains the gold standard, not just for capturing the visceral, kinetic intensity of boxing, but for shaking up the predictable rhythms of the movie biography. And here's a relatively inexperienced Venezuelan filmmaker, with his first American theatrical feature release, inviting comparison with a classic.

That kind of pugnacious spirit feels just about right for the story of Panamanian boxing legend Roberto Durán (Edgar Ramírez). After opening up with Durán's first American fightand the introduction of Durán by his manager, Carlos Eleta (Ruben Blades), to successful but long-retired trainer Ray Arcel (DeNiro)Jakubowicz circles back to Durán's impoverished childhood with a single mother. His "origin story" becomes a familiar one of a tough street kid finding a way to survive and thrive through sports, but it's given a specificity anchored in Durán's intense antipathy toward Americans—the result of the swirling political unrest over control of the Panama Canal and the fact that Durán's father was an American soldier who left his pregnant mother behind.

There's a strong foundation in that background for the relationship between Durán and Arcel. Jakubowicz finds a few great moments in Durán's corner between rounds—the best parts of Ramírez's performance—as Arcel's attempts to keep him focused collide with the fighter's stubborn ferocity. It's here that the director comes up with what could have distinguished the story from the bulk of boxing films: Arcel's constant refrain to Durán emphasizes the fight that is won between the ears rather than between the ropes.

click to enlarge “I’m da boss. I’m da boss. I’m da boss.”

That becomes the central concept as the story reaches the two most famous fights of Durán's career, his welterweight title battles with Sugar Ray Leonard (Usher Raymond). Both fights are impacted, Jakubowicz suggests, by playing on the opponent's pride, as well as the fact that Durán gained more than 30 pounds between the two 1980 fights.

The problem with Hands of Stone becomes the problem that plagues too many film biographies: a mountain of "then this happened, then this happened" detail. Jakubowicz spends ample time on Durán's courtship and relationship with his eventual wife, Felicidad (Ana de Armas), up to the inevitable moment when his success-driven excesses lead to a rift in their marriage. There's a detour involving one of Durán's childhood mentors and a scene in which Durán at last meets the father he had never known. And that's saying nothing of the distracting amount of time the narrative spends on background events in Arcel's life, including his run-ins with mobsters in the 1950s. Jakubowicz too rarely trusts that he can make a movie about the art of boxing rather than yet another cinematic Wikipedia entry.

Of course, there are actual physical fight sequences as well, and Jakubowicz never seems entirely comfortable with how he wants to approach them. His camera swoops and swirls around the action, cutting to flash bulbs in a way that's far too reminiscent of Raging Bull. His sound design is somewhat distinctive, with fighters in clinches so intense it seems they're breaking one another's bones. But he too rarely emphasizes the momentum of any given fight or shows how Arcel's strategies play out in a round. When the final bells ring, all we know is that two large men have beaten the crap out of each other. The 36 years since Raging Bull should have taught us that a fight needs to be about more than that.

Hands of Stone opens Fri., Sept. 2, at the Carmike 12.