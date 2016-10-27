22, A Million doles out goosebumps. If you've had a particularly bad day, or if you've had a particularly good day, this album might make you a little teary, too, if you're me. Whichever song you are currently listening to is absolutely the best song on the album, at least until the next song comes on.

The opening track warns: "It might be over soon," and in 34 minutes, the album is. Every track ends just as it finds its pace, just at an emotional breaking point. Before you can mourn, you are swept along to a whole new universe. Justin Vernon's voice morphs from his familiar falsetto to a gospel growl to impossibly deep Auto-Tune to surprising clear-as-a-bell pop vocals on the track "8(circle)." Every song has its own peculiar atmosphere, and still the album feels like an intact breathing animal—is that a soft rock beat in the background now? Yes, it is. Do you have goosebumps? Yes, you do.

Everyone says the album is a departure, but it's a continuation. If anything, it reveals how nontraditional his first two albums were, if we had been listening a bit harder. 22, A Million proves it: Everything Bon Iver does is space exploration. Vernon says it best in the album's closing song: "I wander off just to come back home." It's the best track on the album. I am absolutely sure of it.