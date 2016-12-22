On the Record: Thunderbird, by Bob Wire 

Bob Wire has a big, goofy, irreverent personality and an ear for clever turns of phrase. On Thunderbird, the local musician (aka Ednor Therriault, a sometimes contributor to the Indy) plays with at least a few of the usual tropes in the honky-tonk and rockabilly genres, with the usual features of fast cars, Stetsons, diners and runaway trains. Despite these familiar landmarks, Wire's storylines are unpredictable even when the punchline is written into the title, as it is with "Settle for Asheville," in which the narrator shoots for a career in Nashville and comes up short.

click to enlarge

Thunderbird's highlights include "Find the Time," a snappy, 1950s-style tune that evokes Buddy Holly or the Chordettes, and "Kitchen Radio," a heartbreak song in which Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion" is "playing on the kitchen radio"—making the situation that much more miserable. Wire sometimes turns the screw a little tight on his slap-stick delivery, as on "Mr. Bubble Saved My Marriage," which is about wooing his wife back via bubble bath, and "Don't Touch My Hat," which sounds like pop-country satire. But there are some good lines in these songs, and some weird ones: Only Bob Wire would slip a reference to urinary tract infections into a song about romance.

Musically, the album trots along at a nice pace with a BR549-style swing, bluesy guitar riffs, crisp drums and even some cowbell. The strength of the album is that, for the most part, Wire is able to achieve emotional and instrumental depth even while showing off his jokes.