Blood from the Stones 

Rich Cohen had a fever. And the prescription was more cowbell. When a 10-year-old Cohen heard the intro to "Honky Tonk Women" coming from his older brother's attic bedroom in 1978, he crept up the stairs and got a glimpse of a Rolling Stones poster. Mick Jagger's insolent sneer contained the essence of these mysterious rockers. "He was grotesque yet handsome, with the outsized features of an adolescent, a man who never grew into his face."

In the 55 years since Jagger and Keith Richards' first encounter on a London train platform, where they discovered their shared love of American blues music, the Stones' story has been told in countless articles, movies, autobiographies and memoirs. But Cohen's The Sun & the Moon & the Rolling Stones transcends mere biography to examine the band's history through the lens of a fan, musician and clear-eyed insider. Cohen's prose sparkles like a new set of guitar strings as he delves into the Stones' complex history with razor-sharp humor and mind-blowing details that reveal the band's swirling creative process.

While providing illumination, Cohen doesn't skip past the darkness. A handful of Stones have succumbed along the way to life in the fast lane, including original keyboardist Ian Stewart, who was, amazingly, deemed too unattractive to tour with the band. Too ugly to be a Rolling Stone? Dude must have had a face like grandma's elbow. The man who made that decision was Andrew Loog Oldham, the band's first real manager. Cohen paints a vivid portrait of the 19-year-old Oldham as a cross between Austin Powers and Col. Tom Parker. It was Oldham who orchestrated the success of "Satisfaction," the Stones' first worldwide hit. The Jagger and Richards composition marks the watershed when guitarist Brian Jones began to get squeezed out and, as Cohen suggests, the Stones sold their souls to the devil.

After "Satisfaction," their only competition was the Beatles. Between 1968 and 1972 the Stones released a Mount Rushmore of rock and roll, four iconic albums that traversed the transition from the peace-and-love 1960s into the elegantly wasted '70s. Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll became their brand. Cohen goes deep into the personalities, the tangled relationships, the legal woes, the drug busts, excesses and all the creative elements that played a part in this astonishing run. He gives special attention to Gram Parsons, a tragic figure whose influence on Richards' music has been understated in other biographies.

click to enlarge

But of course it's Jagger and Richards at the center of the maelstrom, and from the ouster of Jones to the bloody disaster of Altamont, Cohen gets pretty close to the core of the man whose face taunted him from that poster he'd seen as a boy. Jagger's reaction to Altamont, where four people died, is a good example. When the band was whisked away from the carnage and chaos to a hotel in San Francisco, they panicked. Jagger's priority was, says Cohen, his own survival. To avoid legal entanglements, Jagger insisted that the band flee to England the next morning, leaving tour manager Sam Cutler to twist in the wind of Altamont's aftermath. "I never heard from them again," said Cutler. It's one of many examples that shine an unflattering light on the enigmatic Stones frontman. Still, Cohen shows his affection, acknowledging that it has always been Jagger who kept the pilot light lit on the Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band in the World.

Even though they haven't made a great record since the days of MTV and Donkey Kong, the band still draws millions of fans to their tours at an age when most people are fretting about outliving their pensions or scheduling that fourth hip replacement. It's the power struggle between Jagger and Richards—which has occasionally metastasized into a full-blown feud—that's always provided the high-octane fuel that runs the band's engine. Cohen crystallizes their yin-yang with a great analogy: "When you interview Mick...you think, 'I'm a fisherman catching wonderful things in my nets.' Every turn of phrase feels like a scoop summoned by your own trusting presence. But later, when those interviews are transcribed, you realize your nets are empty." Keith is almost the opposite. When interviewing Keith, "you worry you're getting nothing in your nets but catfish and perhaps a tire. But when those tapes are transcribed, you realize you've hauled in a bounty."

Jagger dabbled in movies even after the band started to taste success, seemingly hedging his bets. Richards never had a Plan B. "Keith was a rock and roll Cortez: burn the boats!" Cohen writes.

This is a wickedly compelling account of a band whose history reads like a Dostoyevsky novel as translated by Kafka and edited by William Burroughs. Cohen's own poignant experiences and fascinating glimpses into the Stones' inner workings provide plenty of cowbell, making for one of the most hilarious, touching and endlessly entertaining rock biographies I've read.