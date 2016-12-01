click to enlarge

It isn’t obvious where I’m a Patriot gets its title, not even after the final scene cuts to black and the credits roll. The Montana-made film is a personal—not political—story that follows two estranged brothers who reunite after their father’s death. Responsible younger sibling Eddie decides to throw caution to the wind and join his troublemaking older brother, Owen, on a road trip from Montana to Reno. The plot includes a suitcase full of cash and a couple of vengeful characters from their father’s past, but for the most part this is a story about subtle shifts in the brothers’ relationship. Nothing in the film explicitly points to patriotism, save for a scene when the brothers light sparklers and sit on the hood of Owen’s Galaxie 500 to watch Fourth of July fireworks. And yet there are strong themes of allegiance and blind faith that lend themselves to both patriotism and brotherhood. As it turns out, that’s exactly what the filmmakers were going for.

“The whole time we were making the movie I was thinking of how your relationship to family is like your relationship to country,” says writer and director Jordan Marvin. “They’re part of you even when they do something really stupid. You can’t get rid of them.”

Still, it’s worth noting that Marvin and director of photography Blake Koemans (both graduates of the University of Montana’s media arts program) conceived of this film almost four years ago, when the current political climate wasn’t yet a discernible twinkle in the country’s collective eye. They disagreed about the movie’s title—Koemans thought it didn’t connect to what actually happens in the film, but in the end they both agreed it might pique people’s interest, and now more than ever.

“The title is far from direct,” Marvin says. “But if people think it’s just good timing for how our country is right now, that’s fine, too.”

Marvin wrote the script in 2013 and he and Koemans raised more than $21,000 with a 2015 Kickstarter campaign. The film was shot mostly in and around Missoula, but the filmmaking team, including assistant director James Wicks, also hit the road for 12 days to shoot scenes in Reno and Las Vegas and on the Oregon coast. Though some shoots were planned, they often found themselves winging it, arriving at a site unannounced and just going for it. “The road trip was one of the best experiences of my life,” Koemans says. “It was five dudes stuck in a truck together with a shitty U-Haul trailer towing another car—the Galaxie 500—behind us. We got three hours of sleep per night. It was miserable but it was a lot of fun.”

I’m a Patriot features a who’s who of Missoula actors. Real life brothers Christopher and Michael Magee play Owen and Eddie, respectively. The Magees live in the Bay Area now, but at the time of filming they were Missoula residents known for their theater company, The Moonrisers. The group’s final production, an original comedy called Reginald & Ruckus: Werewolf Hunters, showcased the brothers’ chemistry as purveyors of idle banter and existential crisis. There’s a similar dynamic at play between Reginald and Ruckus and Owen and Eddie—in both cases Michael plays the positive, sometimes dopey innocent to Christopher’s sarcastic, wild egoist. (Though the filmmakers claim Michael is the real-life wild child.)

The cast also includes theater maven Ann Peacock as the mother, Alexa Prince and Russ Gay as the villains, Patrick Yoder as the unfortunate cousin and the omnipresent Jeff Medley as Uncle John. Ann Rice, formerly of Missoula and now living in Seattle, was flown to Reno to play the part of Owen’s love interest, Claire. Several of these actors have been in local films before, but for the most part they’re theater actors, and the I’m a Patriot script lends itself to a theatrical approach. Koemans shot the film in Cinemascope, a technology utilized first in the late 1950s but largely defunct by 1967. It requires a clunky projection lens that doesn’t allow for much mobility, but because the old equipment isn’t in high demand, it’s a cheap way to shoot wide-screen cinema. In I’m a Patriot, it provided a broader frame for the actors to work within, like a stage.

That characteristic, along with the subtle dialogue of Marvin’s script, gives I’m a Patriot the feel of a Hal Hartley or Paul Thomas Anderson film. In fact, the Eddie character is a reference to Boogie Nights.

“I’m almost afraid to say how influential Paul Thomas Anderson was because you’ll see how hard we tried to rip him off,” Marvin says. “This is my first film and I tried my best to be him.”

I’m a Patriot begins with the time tag “some time ago,” which Koemans says “is kind of our version of ‘a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.’” The movie never specifies a particular era. The Galaxie 500 is a 1966 model, and the brothers wear clothing that might look current any time from the 1970s through the 1990s. In the first scene, Eddie speaks to his brother from a corded phone. There’s no reference to social media or cell phones.

“It’s not now,” Marvin says. “It’s sometime besides now.”

The soundtrack is equally evasive—and also really cool. John Brownell of beloved former Missoula band Oblio Joes created its high lonesome desert instrumental score. Some surfy garage rock soundtrack tunes come from a new compilation by Lost Sounds Montana called Long Time Coming, which features 1950s- and 60s-era Montana bands such as The Night Raiders and Chan Romero.

The title is meant to be timeless, too, though it may carry extra baggage at the moment.

“The core of the story for me is Eddie’s journey,” Koemans says. “When you’re at that age you start to realize we are all people, and that everyone kind of sucks. But also that there are redeeming qualities—and that we can admire each other and love each other even though we’re not all great people.”

I’m a Patriot screens at the Roxy Fri., Dec. 2–Sun. Dec. 4, at 7 PM and 9 PM nightly. $9.