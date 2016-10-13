I listened to an audio recording of Paula Hawkin's wildly successful novel The Girl on the Train on a four-day car ride from Washington to Michigan. This was supposed to be "the next Gone Girl," a brilliant novel by Gillian Flynn, deftly adapted for the screen by David Fincher. The stories share in common neglected wives, missing women and unreliable narrators. But where Gone Girl features fluid writing, complex characters and truly shocking twists, The Girl on the Train follows meagerly with half-fledged characters, dumb plot turns and silly melodrama. Still, I finished the damn book. I had to know what happened, even as I cursed the gimmicky structure that carried me through to its sensational conclusion somewhere on a lonely, boring road in Wisconsin.

Directed by Tate Taylor (The Help), the film version of The Girl on the Train stars Emily Blunt as our main protagonist, Rachel. She's still from London but the rest of the movie has relocated to New York. Rachel was once married to Tom (Justin Theroux), but he's since left her for Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). The new couple lives in Rachel's old house with their newborn child, and Rachel watches them every day from the train on her phony commute to the city. In fact, she's lost her job due to complications from alcoholism. She drinks clear liquor from a water bottle but the world knows what she's up to and judges her.

Beyond her unhealthy fixation on her old life with Tom, Rachel obsesses on a couple two doors down that she imagines have the perfect marriage. They are Megan (Haley Bennett) and Scott (Luke Evans). Not since Rear Window have people revealed so much of their lives in such brief windows. Rachel doesn't know that Megan is Tom and Anna's nanny, but all of that's revealed when Megan goes missing and Rachel finds herself embroiled in the murder mystery for plot reasons too convoluted to elaborate on further.

click to enlarge “Where did that Charmander go?”

I had high hopes for the film adaptation of this novel, for some reason. The novel switches between Rachel, Anna and Megan in a way I found tedious and often repetitive. I hoped the film might speed things up a bit, but the tedium remains, only with less psychological complexity and context to back it up. As it turns out, my earlier complaints about the lengthy interior passages are the book's strength.

So much of the novel's plot is predicated on Rachel's frequent and unlikely blackouts, as if alcohol offers a magic portal of convenient forgetfulness. For lack of a book to throw across the room, I dreamed of crashing my car into oncoming traffic as I listened to the audio version. For Christ's sake, alcohol doesn't work that way! The film improves on this at least by narrowing the Blackout Magic to one pivotal moment, shown to us in cheap, blurry fragments that feel more at home in a Lifetime Original Movie.

It's a shame, because there's a lot of talent in the cast here. Allison Janney as the detective plays the role with grace and authority, but she's got nothing substantive to work with, and the same is true for all the female characters. I believe in Blunt's alcoholism (the chapped lips are a nice touch). Small roles by Lisa Kudrow and Laura Prepon belong in a better movie.

The men in The Girl on the Train are crude afterthoughts who exist solely to gaslight and otherwise confuse the women. You may not see the plot twist coming, but that's only because the characters are so thin that everyone's a plausible suspect. You don't need the book in your life and you really don't need the movie. If it's cinematic intrigue you're after, skip this sludge and just see Gone Girl a second time.

The Girl on the Train continues at the Carmike 12.