Once the footbridge over South Reserve Street is complete, the Bitterroot Trail will stretch uninterrupted for more than 50 miles from Hamilton to East Missoula. Except, that is, for a four-block stretch in the middle of Missoula where it ends abruptly, leaving users to navigate the directions posted on a laminated sheet next to the railroad tracks between North and South avenues.

A $2 million land deal between the city and Montana Rail Link could close the gap and complete the trail, while also addressing other needs in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood, city officials say. Later this month, Missoula City Council could sign off on a purchase agreement that would allow the mayor to move toward buying a triangular 12-acre plat east of Johnson Street. The land, currently owned by MRL, consists of a vacant grassy area on the southern tip and several occupied commercial buildings on the industrial northern portion. The city would pay for the land by issuing tax-increment bonds and using $400,000 in funds reserved for the neighborhood from a 1995 open space bond.

City officials see in the property a field of dreams they've eyed for years. For one, the deal offered by MRL is well below market rate, according to Missoula Redevelopment Agency Director Ellen Buchanan. Plus, the 4-acre field represents an opportunity to nearly double the amount of parkland in Missoula's most park-starved neighborhood, according to Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler.

"We would be silly as a community not to acquire it," Gaukler says.

The city's other dream for the site could be tougher to realize, though. In a memo to the MRA board, Buchanan describes the northern 8 acres as ripe for redevelopment as mixed-residential housing through the city's new Department of Housing and Community Development. But that would likely require the current tenants, including a nonprofit and a church, to move out.

That prospect concerns John Luhmann, senior pastor at Sovereign Hope Church. Luhmann says he was surprised to learn of the potential sale through media reports in October, since he had tried for years to negotiate with MRL for a longer lease at the site. Sovereign Hope Church owns a large, drab building that includes a worship area and a gymnasium that's used by community groups including the Montana Volleyball Academy, Hellgate Roller Girls and the Missoula Avalanche Softball Team.

"There's a need for park space, but there's also a big need for gym space," Luhmann says.

Luhmann hopes that if the sale goes through, the city will be open to extending the church's lease or allowing it to purchase the 3-acre parcel it sits on. But as Buchanan notes, if the church remains, there "ain't much left" to redevelop on the remaining portion.

Staff at Camp Mak-A-Dream, a nonprofit that provides ranch experiences for children with cancer and their families, were similarly unsettled by news of a potential sale. Executive Director Kim McNearnan says the nonprofit's board decided to buy its building on the western edge of the property a few years ago, thinking it was a "safe bet." She wants to make sure the nonprofit could recoup its investment in the building, should they be forced to move.

Both groups approached Buchanan for answers in recent weeks, but the MRA director says it's too early to know how a redevelopment plan could shake out.