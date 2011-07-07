Email
Goods & Services

Best Computer Repair 

Computer Central

Readers' Pick

What do 99 percent of Missoula’s nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and mom-and-pop restaurants have in common? None of them has an IT person on staff. And that can be a problem when a monitor conks out or a hard drive crashes, taking with it every bit of information that wasn’t backed up. Computer Central caters to those small- and medium-sized businesses that depend on outside IT guys for their hardware and software emergencies. Whether it’s virus detection and removal, system upgrades, or even website design, having Computer Central on speed dial is as good as having the tech guy in the office next door. Computer Central: 136 E. Broadway; 542-6540; ccmissoula.com

Finalists, Best Computer Repair Shop

2. Computer ER 2100 Stephens Ave., #105; 541-2600; computer-er.com

3. Computer Guys 2240 South Ave. W; 542-2800; computerguysmsla.com

