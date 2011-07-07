What do 99 percent of Missoula’s nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and mom-and-pop restaurants have in common? None of them has an IT person on staff. And that can be a problem when a monitor conks out or a hard drive crashes, taking with it every bit of information that wasn’t backed up. Computer Central
caters to those small- and medium-sized businesses that depend on outside IT guys for their hardware and software emergencies. Whether it’s virus detection and removal, system upgrades, or even website design, having Computer Central on speed dial is as good as having the tech guy in the office next door. Computer Central:
136 E. Broadway; 542-6540; ccmissoula.com
Finalists, Best Computer Repair Shop
2. Computer ER
2100 Stephens Ave., #105;
541-2600;
computer-er.com
3. Computer Guys
2240 South Ave. W;
542-2800;
computerguysmsla.com
