Best Apartment Rental Agency 

We think a good property management company is like a good restaurant server. They get you what you need, deal with any gripes and then they leave you alone. Garden City's a perfect example. If something breaks, they fix it pronto. If you lock yourself out, they let you in. This service costs $30, but if you're polite, and it's not the middle of the night, they might let it slide. And, lastly, if your rent is late, they don't bend you over. The fee is nominal. Bottom line: If Garden City were a server, we'd sit at their table. Garden City Property Management: 422 Madison St; 549-6106; gcpm-mt.com

FINALISTS:

2. Grizzly Property Management: 1601 South Ave. W; 542-2060; grizzlypm.com

3. Professional Property Management: 2685 Palmer, Suite B; 721-8990; professionalproperty.com