Have a jog and a drink with Run Wild Missoula 

What it is: Run Wild Missoula, the local nonprofit promoting all kinds of running and walking, hosts "beer runs" on the last Wednesday of every month. The runs typically begin and end at a local brewery, but on Dec. 28 the group is posting up at the Red Bird.

Why you're running: To shake off holiday sloth—or take a Christmas victory lap. Organizers promise courses will comprise a sightseeing sampler of holiday decorations. There are 3-mile and 5-mile options, both of which are open to runners and walkers of all abilities.

click to enlarge

What you're drinking: Cool down with an imported brew from Red Bird's beer lineup, or explore one of Missoula's most extensive wine lists. Anyone interested in adding dinner to the menu is encouraged to make a reservation.

The details: The group run begins at 6 p.m. in the Red Bird lobby. The event is free—no Run Wild membership required. For dinner reservations, call 406-549-2906.

Happiest Hour celebrates western Montana watering holes. To recommend a bar, bartender or beverage for Happiest Hour, email editor@missoulanews.com.