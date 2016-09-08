Basic arithmetic 

Adra Boo and Mike Illvester started writing songs together at Mel's Market in between breakfast and lunch rushes. Boo had been part of the old crew of Mel's employees when Illvester showed up, fresh from Michigan, to take a shift at the Seattle eatery for its grand reopening in 2009.

"We met a few days before it reopened and then we would talk about music at work consistently," Boo says. "At some point they gave us the same schedules and then we really were doing all the music things—we wrote two and a half of our music projects there."

"Adra wrote the lyrics for the first record on [Mel's] butcher paper," Illvester adds.

Seven years later their band, Fly Moon Royalty, has put out four albums and won hearts. In 2012, Seattle Magazine named them one of the city's best new bands and over the years they've opened for Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Macklemore, Slum Village and Allen Stone, among others. This weekend, they'll play Missoula as part of the inaugural Plus One Music Fest, a three-day music festival created in Seattle for Missoula.

One of the most striking aspects of Fly Moon Royalty is how much each artist brings their own sound to the table and makes it work. Illvester, aka Action Jackson, got his start with hip-hop beats, and Boo comes from a musical theater background. When they met, they had their own projects—Illvester was in a band called Sex Panther and Boo was one half of the hip-hop-electro duo Luxury AK. Together, though, they have this dynamite catalog of original tunes featuring a mix of clap-happy garage rock and pop hooks, with Illvester's slick electronic textures and Boo's moody R&B vocals reminiscent of Janelle Monae. Throw in some covers of Phil Collins, Oingo Boingo ("Weird Science") and Sir Mix-a-Lot, and you've got a band that lures you in with ear candy and then turns everything you expect from mainstream music upside down.

Illvester says he likes to experiment with textures but sometimes the beats didn't mesh well with rapping. He made one beat in particular long before he met Boo, but eventually turned it into a song they recorded called "Android Love."

"Multiple rappers had tried to rap to it but they couldn't get on it," Illvester says. "It was a fucking bull they couldn't ride. It was nothing like anything Adra and her other band had done so I didn't know what she was capable of. She took it and did some amazing shit with it and that's when I was like, 'Okay, we're making this song.'"

Fly Moon Royalty's most recent album, Delicious Trouble, came out in April and includes several gems, such as "I Miss Her," in which Boo sings with great feeling, "Oooh, my Facebook just got a lot lonelier since you up and walked out of my life/ I know/ I said, I wasn't going to feel it/ I know/ I said I wasn't going to say, I miss her/ I miss her, but she's over me."

photo courtesy of Bob Suh

Fly Moon Royalty’s Mike Illvester and Adra Boo play the inaugural Plus One Music Fest.

"Grown Man" is maybe one of the catchiest tracks, but the duo really pushed it to the top when they made a video for it. The song itself is funky soul revival at its finest and the video, directed by Bryan Campbell, offers an entertaining visual: A little girl sips on a big, pink soda cup and mouths the words to Boo's booming vocals, as she watches a husband defend himself against his wife's accusations of philandering.

"The little girl, she's kind of like Puck from Midsummer Night's Dream," Boo says. "She's the eyes of it. And from there Bryan and his whole team came up with such a concrete vision.

"I love a lot of old funk music, people who don't care if they look sexy at the microphone, people who are making great songs," she adds. "A lot of things [Mike and I write are] written off of experiences, things that we've seen, but that one is purely written from a gritty place that I just get—that I understand."

Fly Moon Royalty plays the Badlander Sat., Sept. 10, along with Panther Car, Wrinkles, The West, Fauna Shade and Magic Sword.

Arithmetic, with bands

Fly Moon Royalty is one of 28 bands at Plus One Music Fest, an event organized by musician and former Missoula promoter Michael Gill, who now lives in Seattle, and Seattle radio personality and soundman Andrew Ginn. Gill helped cofound Dead Hipster Dance Party, promoted shows at the now-defunct Raven Cafe, and was in rock bands Sick Kids XOXO and the Victory Smokes. The concept behind Plus One is that the festival organizers invite a handful of bands to play and, in turn, those bands each invite a band. This year, the bands mostly hail from Seattle and Missoula (plus one band each from Portland and Boise), but it's a diverse lineup that includes local acts like Rooster Sauce, Wrinkles and No Fancy, and touring musicians who regularly show up at other Northwest festivals such as Tree Fort, Camp Daze and Bumpershoot. In advance of the event, here are a few other bands not to miss.

Freeway Park

Reminiscing about the good old days becomes boring when there's so much current stuff to enjoy. Still, it's hard not to love a band that, with its riffs and attitude, teleports you back to the decades of Nation of Ulysses, Universal Order of Armageddon and even the prime of Dead Kennedys. Seattle's Freeway Park includes Pat Gill, Michael's brother and former drummer of the Victory Smokes, as well as Adam Mugrunk, who played in a Missoula band called Police Teeth. Police Teeth once played a show at the Crystal Theatre during which the stage collapsed. They kept playing.

Freeway Park play the Palace Sat., Sept. 10.

Steal Shit Do Drugs

A person only needs to read the 2015 description from Seattle Weekly's Kelton Sears to get the gist. "The first time I saw SSDD," Sears wrote, "frontman Kennedy Carda (formerly of Monogamy Party) stuck the microphone down his throat, climbed the back wall, and began to beat his chest like King Kong." The new wave, post-punk aspect of the band hints at a harder Psychedelic Furs. If you've been missing the pageantry of, say, Johnny No Moniker, who was a favorite at Total Fest, this might be your jam.

SSDD play the Palace Thu., Sept. 8.

Magic Sword

Gill aptly labels Magic Sword a "heavier Daft Punk." The Boise band's name alone is enough to draw in droves of tabletop role-playing gamers and LARPers, but there are plenty of other reasons to check them out. Even if you're not into electronic music, per se, you might be into the idea of a dance party that feels like you just stepped into the villains' soundtrack from Lord of the Rings or a special edition of "Stranger Things." Furthermore, these guys dress in cloaks and sport LED lights across their foreheads (like glowing eyes) and they often pass out light sabers to the crowd. We rest our case.

Magic Sword play the Badlander Sat., Sept. 10.

Plus One Music Fest takes place at the Badlander and Palace Thu., Sept. 8–Sat., Sept. 10. $40 three-day pass/ $25 per night. Visit plusonefest.com for a full schedule and ticket info.