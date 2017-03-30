Bare Bait Dance pairs music with movement in Surge 

In many ways, Bare Bait Dance's spring showcase, Surge, lives up to its title. Over the course of the evening-length show, the dynamism of the performance and caliber of the choreography swells, crescendoing until peaking in the second half, which boasts three strong, polished, articulate pieces.

For several years, Bare Bait has presented a spring show featuring the choreography of its company members and others in the community, but this year it added an extra element: music. The results are striking. Each piece of music has been composed or arranged specifically for this show and, in some cases, is performed live onstage alongside the dancers. Musical highlights include Lindsey Stormo's virtuosic, transcendent vocal performance alongside Amy Ragsdale's movement; Steven Nance's bluesy, sultry, pentatonic electric guitar playing paired with Katie McEwan's graceful choreography; and Caroline Keys' subtle, measured soundscape that blends well with Kaitlin Kinsley's quartet.

It seems like the choreographers and their dancers have paid more attention to—or made greater use of—their own vocalizations and sounds than during other performances. That might be intentional, or perhaps it's a subconscious response to working alongside musicians and sound artists. Nearly all of the seven pieces include some vocalization from the dancers. One of the best examples comes in Allison McKinney's piece, "Some things that fly there be," which ends with her quartet of dancers repeating a sequence of movements, each with an accompanying sound—a sigh, a buzz, breath forced between teeth. When done well, this added auditory element lends a secondary layer to the performance, and subtly breaks the barrier between performer and audience. Because our attention has been drawn to their intentional sounds, our ears perk up and we become more attuned to their unintentional sounds as well—their breathing, the drumming of their feet on the floor.

click to enlarge photo courtesy Jen DeLong

“Some things that fly there be” features, from left, Freya Sargent, Jasmine Woods Nance, Katie McEwen and Kaitlin Kinsley. The piece was choreographed by Allison McKinney for Bare Bait Dance’s spring showcase.

The two strongest numbers are those choreographed by Heidi Jones Eggert (with music by Naomi Moon Siegel) and Joy French (with music by Roger Johnson and Ian Smith). Eggert's piece is a solo, performed by the seven-months-pregnant French, that brings gesture, spoken word and props to a dance about the trials and travails of mothers-to-be. Dance theater often runs the risk of seeming cliched or hokey, but Eggert successfully harnesses humor and grace to create a piece that is both powerful and charming.

French's work, "Fire, Ice, Bang and Whimper," is a striking ensemble piece featuring nearly the entire Bare Bait company. The most notable element of the piece is its use of unison choreography. With dancers dressed all in black and moving around the space bunched in a relatively tight knot, they are reminiscent of a murmuration of starlings, effortlessly maintaining their spacing and relation to one another with that sixth sense that flocks of birds possess. It's a piece that showcases not only the work of a choreographer who has clearly found her voice and style, but also that of a polished, rigorous and highly competent company.

Surge is not the strongest show Bare Bait Dance has ever presented, but it may be one of the most noteworthy and important. In a town that's rife with creative people working in all art forms, the production's cross-disciplinary collaboration seems like it can only be a good thing for the art community.

Surge continues at the Open Space Theatre in UM's PARTV Building Fri., March 31 and Sat., April 1, at 8 PM, and Sun., April 2, at 6 PM. $16.