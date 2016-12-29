Celebrate with sugar: Bananas Foster with bourbon whipped cream 

What's the best way to top off a wonderful evening—New Year's Eve, for instance? Sugar! I was suddenly inspired to dramatically increase my sugar intake (and that of a very special lady) recently and decided to give my second attempt at Bananas Foster a go.

Now, don't get all hot and bothered thinking this dessert is for a 5-star place only. It takes all of 10 minutes to execute and you get a very pleasant pyro rush when you ignite the alcohol vapors. (But remember, like momma always says, don't try this at home without adult supervision.)

Note: Though the price tag on this recipe is a bit higher than most on BrokeAss, if you have a decent liquor collection at home it should only cost you a few bucks.

click to enlarge

Ingredients

1 small carton (1/2 pint) heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon bourbon

1 tablespoon sugar

2 slightly under-ripe bananas, sliced lengthwise, then halved

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup (unpacked) dark brown sugar

1 1/2 oz. dark rum

Directions

I find it's easiest to prepare the whipped cream first. If possible, I'd recommend chilling a small mixing bowl before getting started to keep the cream as chilled as possible. If you're in the mood to impress, skip the machinery and go with your wrist—hand whipping can be wonderful entertainment from time to time. After adding in about 3/4 of the carton of heavy whipping cream, add the sugar and a tablespoon of bourbon, then rapidly whisk until soft medium peaks can hold their own. Place this bowl in the fridge until the bananas foster is ready to be served.

Over medium heat, melt the butter and add in the brown sugar in a skillet or medium saucepan. This wonderful concoction will shortly begin to bubble. Add the bananas, spaced evenly, to the pan.

Give the bananas about 90 seconds before you turn them over, and in doing so add the rum. To impress your guests, dip the saucepan at about a 30 degree angle, flick a lighter near the sauce and you'll ignite the vapors, which is a treat. Keep gently agitating the saucepan until the flames go out, then serve immediately over gelato or ice cream and a healthy dollop (I said it) of the whipped cream.

BrokeAss Gourmet caters to folks who want to live the high life on the cheap, with delicious recipes that are always under $20. Gabi Moskowitz is the blog's editor-in-chief and author of The BrokeAss Gourmet Cookbook and Pizza Dough:100 Delicious, Unexpected Recipes.