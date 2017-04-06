Appointee Ruth Swaney considers a council run 

Interim Missoula City Councilwoman Ruth Swaney seems conflicted. On one hand, she could run to keep the seat she was appointed to fill in January, in hopes of using the position to advocate for women and indigenous people.

"It's one thing to have allies and people speak for you, and it's something completely different to be the one that's the voice," she says.

But on the other hand, Swaney loves her work for the University of Montana's Native American Natural Resource Program, where she advises and mentors Native students. She says that's made it difficult for her to decide whether to dedicate her time to running a council campaign.

Swaney moved from North Dakota to Missoula in 2007 to earn a master's in organismal biology and a doctorate in forestry and conservation science from UM. Three years ago she led a group that approached City Council seeking a proclamation promoting awareness of murdered and missing indigenous women. She says that's when she realized she might have the chops for politics. She also acknowledges the example of Native politicians including former Superintendent of Public Instruction and congressional candidate Denise Juneau, who's a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation to which Swaney also belongs.

"We both grew up in the same community," Swaney says. "It was so inspiring to see the campaign that she ran."

When Ward 2 Councilman Harlan Wells announced in late 2016 that he'd be departing mid-term to take a job with the state, Swaney decided to throw her hat in the ring. Since then, she's teamed up with Councilwoman Heidi West to push for the city's divestment from Wells Fargo in support of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest and the Standing Rock Sioux. City Council unanimously agreed on April 3 to pull $2.6 million from its accounts with Wells Fargo.

Swaney says she felt especially proud of her work on council when one woman in particular showed up to a committee meeting to testify in support of the Standing Rock protests.

"She said that it was her first time ever being involved at all and her first time making any kind of a public comment," Swaney recalls. "That's something that is exciting, or makes me feel good about the job, that the issues that you're pushing forward are reaching people like her."

She says she's also working with the city's Parks and Recreation department to pilot a Native place-names project, by which parks and other city features might be given indigenous names. Swaney, who has three children, says place names are simple gestures that go a long way toward uplifting Native people.

"It's important for my children and other Native children in this community to say, 'Yeah, I belong here.' And part of it is it's important to remind people in our community of some of that greater history."

Swaney says she's also trying to figure out how to connect with voters in Ward 2, who last elected Wells, a staunch conservative. Wells was criticized by other council members for his lack of participation in committee meetings. Swaney says that if she decides to run, she'll be reaching out to constituents.

"It would be interesting to visit with the people that did vote for him and see if they felt like he did do a good job representing what they believed in," she says.

But before Swaney decides whether she can commit the time and energy to a council run, she's waiting on the results of grant applications for projects at her UM job. Whether she stays in politics or not, she says, she has a pretty good idea of what drives her.

"I definitely have things that I'm passionate about, whether that's Indian education, women's issues, tribal languages and culture. Those are the things that hopefully will guide my career path and other things that I do in my life. And whether that's politics or not?" She shrugs.