An open mind 

Bob Lake jokes that his initial thought upon joining the Montana Public Service Commission in January 2013 was, "What did I get myself into?" In the months before his first term, Lake busied himself reading up on Missoula-based Green Taxi, which was seeking permission from the PSC to transport riders to nonemergency medical appointments and to operate outside of Missoula County. Having won his race against Democratic incumbent Gail Gutsche in November 2012, Lake knew the issue would be among the first on his docket once he got to Helena.

"It's required of a commissioner that if you are going to make a decision and vote on an order that's about to come out, you must read all of the testimony," Lake says. "The hearing documents, all of the prior documents—you have to certify that you have read it."

On a 5-0 vote, the new PSC in 2013 granted half of Green Taxi's request, the half pertaining to medical appointments. Looking back now, the 1,150 pages Lake estimates he read in preparation for that case seem a paltry sum compared to the orders he's tackled since. Discussion over NorthWestern Energy's proposed acquisition of 11 hydroelectric dams in the state stretched on for nearly a year and, according to Lake, required the review of "something north of about 39,000 individual documents." Lake and three other commissioners eventually voted to approve the $870 million purchase agreement in September 2014.

"I think that was a very, very wise decision they made," he says of NorthWestern's pursuit of hydro, which is now the utility's number one source of electricity in Montana. "Was $870 million too much? It's probably a matter of opinion."

The cost of that purchase—and the roughly $4.50-per-month increase it generated for NorthWestern ratepayers—has been grounds for attack against Lake during his reelection campaign. So has his spearheading of an effort in spring 2013 to repeal a PSC mandate requiring privately owned state utilities to publicly disclose the salaries of their top three earners. When Lake supported an attempt by NorthWestern this March to recoup $8.2 million in costs incurred from a seven-month outage at Colstrip Unit 4 by raising rates, the Montana Environmental Policy Center accused him of voting "to increase customers' rates instead of forcing NorthWestern to behave responsibly."

The proposal was rejected on a 3-2 vote.

Public Service Commissioner Bob Lake has fended off criticism from renewable energy proponents throughout his first term and his reelection campaign, saying he operates without any political or ideological agenda.

"Montanans shouldn't write a blank check to NorthWestern to operate an unreliable and expensive coal plant," MEIC wrote on its blog in response to PSC's March 29 vote. "Kudos to those three commissioners who are looking out for Montanans who buy electricity from a regulated monopoly."

Despite claims to the contrary by his 2016 challenger, Gutsche, and other critics, Lake insists he's spent the past three and a half years doing the job and doing it well. In regards to NorthWestern's $8.2 million ask, he says Montana law clearly states the utility has the right to recoup costs if they'd acted prudently prior to the outage; the way he read the case, NorthWestern had. One of Lake's primary stumping points is the need for members of the PSC to operate without any political or ideological agenda. He feels he's lived up to that charge.

"You have got to go into an issue with an absolute open mind," Lake says. "You cannot have a complete and permanent outcome in your head because then you're not doing your job right."

Like Gutsche, Lake came to the PSC straight from the Montana Legislature. The Republican spent eight years on the House Taxation Committee before moving to the state Senate in 2010. According to his online bio, Lake continues to serve on the Taxation and Economic Affairs Committee for the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative policy group that has been chastised for pushing state-level legislation undercutting environmental regulations and renewable energy. Among the donors to his 2016 reelection campaign is the Montana Oil & Gas PAC, which shares a Helena mailing address with the Montana Petroleum Association. Lake says he has not actively pursued any endorsements, and attributes the PAC contribution to existing relationships from his days as a lawmaker.

A policy-making background isn't the only thing Lake shares in common with his Democratic opponent. He also sees net metering as one of the biggest conversations facing legislators and the PSC over the next few years, and he agrees with Gutsche that a full rate case involving NorthWestern's entire energy portfolio is in the offing. Where he disagrees, obviously, is in who can best approach such a comprehensive process with an "open mind."

"We're not a policy agency," Lake says. "We have absolutely nothing to do with policy. We can't say, 'We want to have more whatever energy.' That's not our job."