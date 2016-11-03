A taxing development 

As property tax bills go out in Missoula this week, taxpayers hit with sticker shock can find cold comfort in the expectation that their tax bill will be even higher next year. The average Missoula homeowner can expect to see a $200 to $300 bump on this year's bill. The increase is due to a combination of two factors: voter-approved bonds coming due and a recent settlement between NorthWestern Energy and the state Department of Revenue. NorthWestern has negotiated to pay $10 million less than the company's original assessment this year. As a result, local fire districts, schools, the city and the county face a $1.1 million shortfall. The news arrived abruptly in mid-October.

"It would've been nice to have a heads up from the DOR that this was going to happen so all these entities weren't left on Friday afternoon going, 'Are you kidding?'" says County Commissioner Stacy Rye.

Earlier this year, Missoula County calculated its budget and property taxes based on the expectation of a rise in tax revenue. That's because NorthWestern Energy, the state's largest taxpayer, saw its assessment rise after it acquired 11 hydroelectric dams in 2014. The following year, the state appraised NorthWestern's value at $2.6 billion and asked for $144 million in assessments.

The company balked at the cost and threatened to protest, leaving the state in a tight spot, says DOR Director Mike Kadas. After months of negotiation, DOR settled with NorthWestern, reducing the company's appraised value and lowering its 2016 taxes to $134 million.

click to enlarge photo by Joe Weston

NorthWestern Energy's purchase of 11 dams in 2014, including Black Eagle Dam near Great Falls, resulted in higher tax bills for Missoula residents—and widespread changes to local budgets this year.

"One of the reasons we came to settlement is that it was clear that if we didn't, NorthWestern was going to protest," Kadas says. "And they certainly would've protested a larger amount."

NorthWestern isn't totally off the hook. Kadas says the company will still be paying higher taxes, but the increase will be phased in over the next few years.

The news of this year's lowered assessment comes at an inconvenient time for Missoula jurisdictions that depend on revenue from NorthWestern's tax bill. Many school districts, including Missoula County Public Schools, are working with the DOR to recertify their own tax values and tighten their budgets.

The city and county opted to reduce their budgets and deploy reserve funds—but the county has no reserve funds to pay off the open space bond or the Fort Missoula Regional Park bill, so it will have to increase property taxes in 2017 to make up the difference. Andrew Czorny, the county's chief financial officer, says he won't know how big an increase that might be until next year.

In the meantime, Commisioner Rye says, NorthWestern's assessment adjustment offers an intriguing window on how much influence a large corporation can wield—or withhold—in Montana.

"It is scary to me how much one corporation's taxes can have on me, as a property owner, and every other taxpaying neighbor that I have," Rye says. "I think, for the most part, NorthWestern is a fairly good corporate citizen of Montana. But if they weren't, they could protest and we would be up a creek as citizens."

Missoula County property tax bills went out Oct. 31. Payments are due Dec. 10.