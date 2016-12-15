A procrastinator's guide to last-minute gifting 

FOR THE BAREFOOT LAGER LOVER

The craft beer aficionado in your life most likely doesn't need another growler or brewery logo T-shirt. Think outside the box with Bayern's new branded line of comfy, cotton, made-in-USA Socco striped socks. They're stylish, they're practical and they'll help outfit craft beer lovers from head to toe. (KW)

How much: $10 a pair

Where to find it: Bayern Brewery, 1507 Montana St.

PORTABLE MEDICINE CABINET

Celebrate Montana's newly rejuvenated medical marijuana program with a high-end stash box. The stainless steel CVault storage container is specially designed to protect dried herb from light, humidity and other environmental factors that can degrade quality and flavor. The smallest size, 3.25 inches in diameter, holds up to 12 grams, according to the manufacturer. It's an anti-humidor for your ganj! (KW)

How much: $20 to $90, depending on size

Where to find it: Summer Sun Brewing Co., 838 W. Spruce St.

CHEESY NAVIDAD

Short on time but want to show your appreciation (and sense of humor)? Take your loved one out for a round of Nachos Navidad, the festive red-and-green holiday menu item from Taco John's. (KW)

How much: $5.29

Where to find it: Taco John's, 623 W. Broadway St.

UBER FOR ALL

Booze and Christmas go together like... well, like booze and most other holidays (we're looking at you, saints Patrick and Valentine). But unlike those less gift-centric spots on the calendar, Christmas is the perfect opportunity to passive-aggressively shame that friend who constantly insists he or she is totally OK to drive home after five pints of IPA. Uber, the app-based car service that finally came to Montana this fall, offers digital gift cards for whatever amount you're willing to donate to the "get 'em home safe" fund. Let someone else worry about Missoula's slick winter streets. Preferably someone who isn't stubborn and drunk. (AS)

How much: Gifter's choice

Where to find it: uber.com/gift-cards

FOR MR. OR MRS. PARKS-A-LOT

Doesn't matter what your winter poison is. Snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, alpine touring, sipping cocoa in a lodge while someone else does one of those things—once the snow falls, the Missoula masses ascend on Lolo Pass. And in a good snow year, those $5-a-day parking passes can add up. If you know someone who frequents that Subaru-choked lot, stick a season-long parking pass in their stocking. It's a gift that keeps giving all winter. (AS)

How much: $35

Where to find it: The Trail Head, the Missoula Ranger District office or Lolo Hot Springs

GROOMING FOR BEARDOS

Face it, the whole "facial hair" thing isn't going away anytime soon. Best to just do what you can to make the beard in your family as unobtrusive as possible. Enter the Glacier Beard Company, a Kalispell outfit launched this summer by Justin Turcotte. GBC specializes in Montana-made beard-care products, and Turcotte's holiday gift boxes are an excellent place to start, containing 1- or 2-ounce bottles of beard oil and a tin of beard balm. Both oil and balm come in a variety of scents, from Bay Rum to an almost smell-free Bear Naked. Turcotte says the "Montana" scent, made with a heavy dose of essential oils, is far and away the most popular. (AS)

How much: $32 for a 2-ounce gift box combo

Where to find it: Online at glacierbeardco.com

CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL

Frogs with wings. Snakes, too. Or a koi fish with a smaller fish dangling from its mouth. These ornaments from famed jewelry designer Laurel Burch, hand-carved and painted in Indonesia, invoke a fantastical universe at stocking-stuffer prices. (DB)

How much: $10-$15

Where to find it: China Woods, 716 N. Dickens St.

HOT WHEELS OF WOOD

Back in the good old days, when you were a kid, you and your friends didn't need virtual reality goggles to have a good time. Toys didn't break at the slightest bump—they were simple and durable, and all your imagination needed. Well, those days aren't gone. Candylab Toys' line of vintage wood cars represents the best of your sepia-toned childhood memories. There's a police cruiser, a tow truck, a camper and a woodie to hitch it to—rooftop surfboard included. Crash 'em together, make "vroom" sounds as they roll across the kitchen floor, then display them on the mantle once naptime calls. (DB)

How much: $34.99

Where to find it: La Stella Blu, 612 S. Higgins Ave.

MOVIES WITH BENEFITS

Any good movie is best watched with popcorn. Any bad movie is best watched with popcorn. And any movie at the Roxy Theater is better with the theater's triple-organic popcorn (that's organic corn, oil and butter). With a Galaxy membership to Missoula's community theater comes a year's supply of free triple-organic popcorn and a $2 discount on the price of every show. (DB)

How much: $100

Where to find it: Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave.