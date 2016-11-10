A problem we still live with 

In 1964, Norman Rockwell completed a painting he called "The Problem We All Live With," which portrayed four U.S. Marshals surrounding a small African-American girl in a prim white dress, her hair in pigtails, carrying school supplies. Behind the ensemble, a racial slur is etched onto a wall and a smashed tomato lies on the sidewalk.

Compared with much of Rockwell's work, "The Problem We All Live With" seems surreal. The child's innocence contrasts sharply with the marshals, the slur, and the tomato that, we quickly understand, was intended to strike her. The girl is the painting's subject, but there are other subjects here as well, unseen but unavoidably present.

As western Montana continues to debate refugee resettlement, I'm reminded of this painting and the events that inspired it. The girl, Ruby Bridges, was 6 years old in 1960, when she became one of four black children to desegregate public schools in New Orleans. That event came after years of legal wrangling following the Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, which declared the doctrine of "separate but equal" unconstitutional. Faced with mounting federal pressure, the city's school board developed a plan of gradual desegregation. They began by placing select groups of African-American children in previously all-white kindergarten classrooms at William Frantz Elementary and McDonough Elementary.

The reaction was swift and brutal. Politicians, including Louisiana state senator William Rainach and District Attorney Leander Perez, stoked fears of integration to consolidate their dominance of state and local politics. As part of this process, they developed a series of so-called Citizens' Councils throughout Louisiana.

In their rhetoric, philosophy and strategy, the Citizens' Councils were remarkably similar to ACT For America, an Islamophobic hate group that has recently emerged in western Montana. The Citizens' Councils propagated a coded message of cultural preservation, states' rights, and public safety in order to deny African-Americans' basic humanity. They insisted that African-Americans lacked the ability to rationally evaluate their circumstances or control their violent urges—claims that ACT has made about Muslims. Like ACT, the Citizens' Councils trafficked in the inflammatory rhetoric of "us" (free, cultured and imperiled) and "them" (barbaric, subversive and dangerous). Behind Ruby Bridges and her fellow students, the Citizens' Councils argued, was a communist conspiracy to subvert the U.S. Constitution and destroy Southern culture. ACT similarly claims that an Islamist conspiracy seeks to replace the Constitution with Sharia law.

At the Councils' urging, white parents turned their rage on Ruby and the others. The loudest, a group of mothers known as the "Cheerleaders," gained notoriety for spitting on the children and telling them they had "better not come back tomorrow." After just one day of integration, enrollment at William Frantz plummeted from 576 to 50. Every time a white parent pulled a child from school, the Cheerleaders and others shouted approval. By December, 15 students, including Ruby Bridges, remained at William Frantz. No white students remained at McDonough. White parents pulled 1,000 students from the two schools because four black girls had attempted to join them.

In Travels with Charley, John Steinbeck immortalized the Cheerleaders' "bestial and filthy and degenerate" rhetoric. Although I sympathize with his analysis, I actually disagree with Steinbeck. The Cheerleaders and parents who pulled their children from school weren't "bestial" monsters. They were all too human, and subject to that most human emotion: fear. They acted out of the deepest conviction that those girls portended ruination for their community and their culture. Relying upon specious evidence fed to them by craven politicians and interest groups, they succumbed to the notion that integration would invite civilization's collapse. They were wrong, and the price they've paid is to remain the faceless, hateful subjects of Rockwell's painting.

Montanans now risk making the same mistake. Congressman Ryan Zinke recently suggested that "Four out of five terrorist attacks are conducted by children" (there is obviously no credible evidence to support this claim). ACT representatives Roy White and Shahram Hadian have selected anecdotal and sensational evidence to warn audiences in Kalispell and Missoula that Muslims (who represent roughly 20 percent of the world's population) are universally incapable of understanding the rights and responsibilities of a democracy.

Very, very few of us will ever find ourselves in Ruby Bridges' shoes, but when we conflate all Muslims with terror and turn our backs on people in need by shutting the doors of our community, we will find ourselves in the position of her attackers. Indeed, ACT and its allies are counting on that.

Pat O'Connor is a doctoral candidate in American history at the University of Montana.