A century thick 

A Bloom of Bones, the second novel from Bozeman writer Allen Morris Jones, opens with as gruesome a scene as you'd find in any work of crime fiction. During a snowstorm, a man identified as "Buddy" disposes of a body. He is aided by our narrator, a young boy. To wedge the corpse into a deep hole in an old ditch the two are forced to sever its legs. The task is accomplished with a hunting knife and a lot of breaking and twisting.

The story resumes 30-odd years later. The boy, Eli Singer, is now a rancher and poet of some renown. Hunters have found the corpse of Pete Fahler, a man long disappeared and assumed to have skipped town, on what is now Singer's property outside of Jordan, Montana. The tiny ranching community is abuzz with rumor, as it is well remembered that there was bad blood between Fahler and Singer's stepfather, Buddy Singer. Into this brewing storm lands Chloe (we never learn her last name), a representative from Singer's New York publishing house tasked with selling foreign rights to his work. She arrives in Billings to spend a few days with Singer, and seems to have romance on her mind.

The circumstances of Fahler's death are the core of this novel, but Jones' book doesn't fully develop into the genre of mystery. It focuses more on the strain between family members, shifting morals and attitudes in a remote community, and the perils of isolation. Jones uses flashback and multiple points of view to tell his story. It mostly works, but don't let the opening pages tease you into expecting a tense thriller. This book isn't that at all. We don't even learn more about the ill-fated Pete Fahler until a third of the way into the book, and his relationship with Buddy may not be what you expect. The narrative builds slowly until the end, when things really take off.

click to enlarge

In the beginning we learn that, in the early '70s, Eli and his sister, Emma, moved to Billings when their mother answered a classified ad that read: "Housekeeper wanted, Rattletrap Ranch, Jordan. Rm & Brd included. Good pay. Kids (especially Boys) okay." The ranch belonged to Buddy Singer, and Eli's mother eventually married him. That background sets the stage for the events that lead to the tragic conclusion depicted in the opening scene. Fahler is Buddy's neighbor, rival and occasional business partner. He doesn't always have the best things to say about Singer's new family, and his interest in Emma is questionable.

Jones is a top-notch storyteller. He nails the bleak, hardscrabble experience of life in eastern Montana near the Missouri Breaks. Jones also knows his old Montana cowboys, ranching, and what life is like in communities far flung from civilization. The interactions he crafts between characters are compelling and believable. In one reflection, Eli narrates, "History here is only a century thick. Telling a story, you can start at the beginning." In a town like Jordan, where folks have inhabited the area for only a couple generations, an event that took place 30 years ago may still loom large in the collective memory. Thirty years can seem like ancient and forgotten history in a city, if only because so much more happens.

I have one primary beef with A Bloom of Bones that would have caused me to set it aside after 50 pages if it weren't a book I was reading for review. That irritation concerns the relationship between Eli Singer and Chloe. I can't say too much about how it plays out without spoiling the story, but I don't know how necessary their relationship even is to the overall book. As in so many Hollywood movies, our leading man is easily old enough to be the leading woman's father. It's a tired tradition, and in this case seems completely unnecessary. What Chloe brings to Singer's life could just as easily have come from a more age-appropriate woman. And I'd rather hear more about Singer's life over the past score of years—how he became a poet, for example. The romance feels manufactured, and doesn't move the story in any appreciable direction.

That aside, A Bloom of Bones is a compelling illustration of how a certain section of the population lives, and a worthy addition to the literary canon of the West.

Allen Morris Jones reads from A Bloom of Bones at Fact & Fiction Tue., Nov. 29, at 7 PM.