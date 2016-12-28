Letters to the Editor

Same as the old boss

The mindset of those in charge (all men) up and down the chain, is so similar to other industries ("How the National Park Service fails women," Dec. 22). They truly believe that these incidents really aren't that big of a deal, and that women are the ones who are going to be the "real" problem, with the drama they will "cause" when they speak about what happened.

Cristi Folz

posted at

facebook.com/MissoulaIndependent

Sad!

The fact that this article downplayed the harassment of Mrs. Spencer is sickening ("Richard Spencer's 15 minutes are just about up," Dec. 22). The real estate agent firmly suggested that she sell her business and donate money to the Montana Human Rights Network, or else. Sad.

Tiffany Hyde

posted at missoulanews.com

Trump? Not a chance.

I think that we need to recognize that we are now facing an unprecedented Constitutional crisis with the nation plunged into a state of emergency, divided as deeply as during the Revolutionary and Civil War eras and facing unprecedented threats from both without and—with the elevation of the loathsome beast Donald Trump—from within.

With every passing day, Trump demonstrates his unworthiness, unfitness and untrustworthiness again and again. His cabinet picks are guaranteed to divide the nation more deeply, and his team's relationship(s) with Russia and disdain for our institutions and the free press are a clear and present danger that cannot be "given a chance" in any respect.

We are standing on the threshold of open rebellion.

Sean Cruz

posted at missoulanews.com

Follow the money

Missoula is the most taxed city in the state ("City crowd—sources tax relief with 'Betty's Fund', Dec. 15). I'm not sure where that money is going. The City Council isn't either—that's why they just called for more transparency in the budgeting process.

This feel-good Band-aid the City Council is trying isn't even a short-term solution. It's clear the city's tax politics are terrible, and hurting people terribly.

Municipal elections are next year. Vote these bums out. Remember, not a single incumbent ran for reelection last time, so terrible of a job they all did. Now if the mayor would do the same.

Greg Strandberg

posted at missoulanews.com

Rhetorical questions

Dr. Shearer—I disapprove of the idea of any such watchlist, and I'm sorry to hear that you've been inconvenienced or harassed by this ("Watchlisted," Dec. 15).

But I think you have it easier than, say, conservative white students who have been told point blank to shut up and only listen in some classes; or the white students who were told, nonchalantly, by black students at an Ivy League school recently that the solution to their problem of white privilege was suicide. Like it or not, the crazy (I use the word carefully) fringe of Left academia is engaged in regular, dangerous and stupid assaults on free speech, free assembly and free thought. Is it really so impossible to believe that this watchlist has been created, when well-meaning parents are sending their kids off to schools that are, to a frightening degree, telling them that they are evil and dangerous, and this solely because of the color of their (white) skin?

Here are a few questions I'd like to put to you, and I'm sorry if this seems arrogant. It is not intended to be. But the answers may shed some light on how you are perceived. Please note that this is not a request for you to answer in this or any other public forum. I would have no right to make such a request. Rather these are intended as a thought-provoking exercise, from a well-meaning Montana native who hopes to reveal some of your "blind spots" to you, and from someone who also hopes to be shown the blind spots in my own political and cultural outlook on life in the USA.

1. Do you know about, and have you spoken out against, so-called hate crimes or incidents of police brutality that have been perpetrated by whites against blacks, or other minority groups? Do you know who Freddie Gray was, and what happened to him?

2. Do you know about, and have you spoken out against, so-called hate crimes or incidents of police brutality that have been perpetrated by minorities against whites, or do you acknowledge the possibility that a minority can commit a hate crime against a white or group of whites? Do you know who Christopher Newsom was, and what happened to him? Do you who Gilbert Collar was?

3. Do you think that racism is a phenomenon that is comprised only of white actions or thoughts taken against minorities, or do you acknowledge that racism can be perpetrated against any race by any other race?

4. As you have taught your students that all institutions in the United States were created by whites to serve whites, how do you explain the NAACP, the Negro College Fund, the institution of affirmative action, the national day of recognition for the great man that was Martin Luther King, Jr.?

5. Do you condone the public statements by large numbers of Black Lives Matter members that all white cops are fair targets for murder? If not, have you spoken out against it? If you have not spoken out against it, and feel that this is an unfair question, do you think that you might be selective in which illegal and immoral statements and acts you regularly think about and criticize? If so, might this be based on flaws in the ideological nature of your thoughts on race?

6. Have you given thought to the plight of poor whites in America, of which there have always been plenty? Seen Winter's Bone? Do you consider the whites in that film to be privileged over their poor black counterparts in any way? Why?

Thanks for your attention.

John Brandt

posted at missoulanews.com