Letters to the editor

Watch me!

Dear Turning Point USA: As a socialist filmmaker who advocates for women of color and attacks the dominant white corporate culture of the USA, I feel you are unfairly excluding filmmakers like me from your watchlist ("Watchlisted," Dec. 15). Why list only college professors, who are relatively harmless? Please consider me for your watchlist, as I am fully qualified. You can check my Watchlist bonafides at my website, worldwidefilmexpedition.org. My new film, Seattle Death Trains, currently rejected at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, streams immediately at the website. Please watch the film and add me to your watchlist. It will be obvious within the first two minutes of the film that I qualify for your watchlist. Thank you!

Gene Bernofsky

Missoula

Covering all the angles

I have never met Tobin Miller Shearer, though I stand beside, behind and before him.

Robert Capriccio

Missoula

Be bad soldiers

If the good folks among the Germans had stood up against Hitler when he had all Jewish professors dismissed, maybe the Holocaust would not have occurred. We must resist the Trump agenda on all fronts without civility and despite our fear.

Barbara Lyons

posted at missoulanews.com

Defending the list

I am a UM alum, and while I never had the pleasure of a class with him, I don't believe Dr. Shearer was added to this watchlist merely for his opinions, but because he institutionalized those opinions in an academic setting. University should be a place of rigorous fact, critical inquiry, and diversity of opinion. We cannot afford—intellectually or ethically—to base entire coursework on particular ideological narratives. There exist locations where it is to some extent desirable to have people accept the same beliefs without question, to simply "transmit" convictions: church, for example. University is not one of these. So when Dr. Shearer says "I really do believe that every institution in this country was created to serve white people. I am a self-declared feminist. I am convinced that men need to take responsibility for dealing with our sexism," those are his personal opinions and convictions. If his goal is to transmit those to students whose grades depend on "getting it," then this is an exercise in indoctrination, not education. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, not so much to use a position of influence to pass those opinions off as fact. That is why he is on such a list.

Michael Covel

posted at missoulanews.com

Being the beacon

"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness cannot overcome it." But the darkness doesn't relent. Doing justice requires sacrifice and risk. And it makes it so clear: We need each other. We need to stand with each other. Thanks for being a light, and a gathering point.

Steve Garnaas-Holmes

posted at missoulanews.com

Badge of honor

Tobin, I've asked to be put on the list, but probably won't make it. I see it as a badge of honor. Brother to a Dragonfly and The Glad River are both powerful books that changed my life, and I've been thinking a lot lately about Will Campbell's willingness to sit with those who hated his life's work. It's always challenged me how he was able to sit down with those who were glad that Jonathan Daniels was killed, but it's helped me put aside judgment and understand that oppression is more insidious than we think. It affects those who do the oppressing as well as those who are oppressed. Campbell's influence is deeper than many, possibly even he, realized.

Jeffrey C. Pugh

posted at missoulanews.com

Truth to power

Tobin, thanks so much for this wonderful, thoughtful and important response. I'm grateful for this article and will be using it next year when I—another white Mennonite guy—teach my African-American history course. Your statements on white privilege are spot-on, which is why you've been targeted. Speaking truth to power, especially when you yourself are part of that power, is always a tricky business, but it's the essential work I believe we are called to do. Thanks for doing so, and for doing it with such clarity, compassion and wit. It's bastards like you that give bastards like me hope.

Mark Metzler Sawin

posted at missoulanews.com

Rocky road

Tobin, it sounds like you have chosen to be on the right side of history. I applaud your stand and wish you all the best. There is likely a rocky road ahead for progressives.

James Miller

posted at missoulanews.com

Maybe next time?

I am disappointed that I did not make the list. Maybe it's because I retired last year. But here are a few more facts about the list. A quarter of the professors on the list are either black or teach black studies. This is four times the proportion of black professors in higher education. Second, professors like my friend Tobin make the list based on one or two sentences out of millions of words that they have spoken or written. This distinguishes the list from those published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which looks at a long track record of not just words, but actions. As Tobin noted, the Professor Watchlist is arbitrary. Some professors are on the list not because they tried to indoctrinate some poor helpless college student. Read the sins that resulted in the listing and you discover that the key sin is speaking against gun rights or in favor of gun regulation. Overwhelmingly, professors have been listed for what they said or published outside the classroom. One can see some score-settling in the listing, too, including listing those who have spoken out against the website's owner, Turning Point USA.

Jeff Renz

posted at missoulanews.com