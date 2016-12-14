Letters to the Editor

Fix it now

Thank you for the in-depth article pertaining to the situation in Warm Springs Hospital by Kate Whittle ("Ill Treatment," Dec. 1). I have been waiting for this story to come out for some time. This timing is perfect, as we are soon entering the Montana legislative session.

It appears to me that there are several issues to address in the ongoing problems at Warm Springs State Mental Hospital. These issues were explained well in your article. May I now make some suggestions for correction?

Primarily: Commission an outside professional review of the entire hospital with a report made to the appropriate legislative committee for action. Gov. Bullock could order that immediately and have it available for the session.

Second: Settle the current grievances immediately without the expenditure of limited funds for high-cost lawyers. This action would mitigate the suffering of the four individuals cited in the current complaint. Since this has been dragging on at least since September, I believe that would be an appropriate action.

Vera McCurley

Hamilton

Wishing well

Fantastic that this man was wise enough to realize his problem and get help ("Etc.," Dec. 1)! A real hero! Wish there were more like him! I'm proud of him and his accomplishment. HOOORAY John!

Patrica Bowers

Polson

Public over private

I don't want to disrespect the private landowners' issues in this lawsuit, which as far as I can tell are legitimate ("Westside project barrels ahead," Dec. 1). However, from my work, which involved writing comments and the objection to the Westside timber sale, there are more profound issues that relate to the direct damage to National Forest land from logging and road construction. And, of course, the fact that taxpayers are subsidizing timber mills based upon fraudulent agency and industry "science." This pseudoscience is based on the false proposition that nature can't heal the forests, if humans just get out of the way. And that somehow these fire-prone ecosystems can be made safe for homeowners by logging miles away from homes. In other words, they want to "make the forests great again!"

This is the exact same propaganda the Forest Service is using to justify logging all over the National Forest system. And that should be of concern to all of us National Forest "landowners"the American public.

These issues get left behind when the media focus on more narrow private interests.

Jeff Juel

Missoula

Ode to dead geese

I read my poem "Not Water" at the Snow Geese Memorial event in Butte after the 1995 loss of 342 migrating snow geese.

White birds get our attention because they are so highly visible on the dark red surface. Darker birds have surely suffered the same fate, unnoticed.

I submit it as a letter to the editor. It still speaks to the problem.

And I am still mad after all these years.

Can we stop calling it water?Water brews tea,cooks carrots, grows roses.We baptize babies with waterThe liquid in question is a dead headwater.Could baptize us yet,could be our Lourdes,bottled and sold at Pit viewing standin bitter brown vilechild-proof cap with appropriate warning label:“If swallowed, induce vomiting.Call a doctor.”Call it what you will, what it is, is not water.Water falls on mountaintop, holy, frozenmelts to feed fir and pine where birds hatch hungrymelts to feed swollen stream where lunkers hidemelts on windshields coming homewith a load of standing dead cut before snow geese fly.We need the moisture.We think we know allabout this so-called water.We know next to nothing.Don’t be surprisedWhen it rolls across the driveway in a red brown wave,flood irrigates the lawn to a sudden death,delaminates linoleum,rots carpets, stains dust ruffles.Curtains.Leaves a nasty ring around the lampshade.Don’t be surprised when the lemonade tastes funny.Call a doctor.When we call it what it is,we are all calledto name our poisonand change it back intoWater.

Kristi Hager

Missoula