Support for the Smith

To start, I'd like to say that I really enjoy the outdoors. Hiking, floating, fishing, camping, etc. The Smith River is used by many people, not only Montanans, for all these reasons. I absolutely oppose the Smith River copper mine for a number of reasons.

First and possibly most important is the chemical reaction known as acid mine drainage. Acid mine drainage results when sulfuric minerals are exposed to air and water, and this waste product will be pumped out of the mine to keep it from flooding. This process is highly toxic to wildlife and aquatic life, meaning no more safe fishing. In addition to this, groundwater pumping to keep the mine from flooding could potentially lower the water table, making adjacent streams and rivers suffer from low flows. What would all this mean for drinking water and fisheries downstream? Although Tintina Resources is managing this project, the major decisions will be made by an Australian company called Sandfire Resources, due to their financial backing of the project.

Montana is home to some of the nation's best drinking water, wildlife, fishing, hiking, floating, etc. And Montana has a long history of mining projects that have contaminated our rivers and streams. The Smith River is a Montana treasure, not a location for another failed mining experiment. Please support me and others in opposing this mine at the Missoula City Council meeting on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Hill

Missoula