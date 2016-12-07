Blocked in Butte

As many know, our neighbors in Butte have suffered a recent setback as they work toward an effective remediation of the Berkeley Pit. That setback is not a concrete loss, but a semantic one—a statement from Atlantic Richfield's lawyer Kyle Gray asserting that public access to ongoing litigation would "make settlement pretty much impossible."

If we had the community in a room, together, and Ms. Gray had made that statement before a crowd, I can only hope it would have drawn a collective gasp. Her dismissal implicates us all.

We the people have been made out to be the root of every problem. It is a tempting narrative. By definition the worst and best live among us, and so we have been incrementally trained to see ourselves as unpredictable, our neighbors as untrustworthy, our mirror image as a blur of chaos and confusion.

In the context of a global culture, we are even more overwhelmed by ourselves. The internet has spread our consciousness so thin that we feebly generalize multitudes in an effort to find common reference. This is a fallacy. We the people cannot think of ourselves as one thing, least of all the de facto root of obstruction writ large. It is yet another line in the narrative that degrades public intelligence and strips us of individuality, community, and power.

The people of Butte deserve transparency, and any dismissal of that right must be roundly rejected by all. We the myriad public are one.

Ken Grinde

Missoula