Speaking up about assault

Please bear with me and read to the end. Sexual assault is not a topic I'm thrilled to discuss. I bring it up because it is something that needs to be talked about. I heard a statistic today that 62 percent of Americans get their news from social media. Maybe what I say will positively affect just one person.

This is not about politics, so please do not twist it into that. The fact is that the future president of the United States has made admitted sexually deviant acts acceptable as good ol' boy antics. The next four years, it is up to the good people of our nation to volunteer our time or to give money if we can afford it, to programs that we feel may be cut with this new administration. I am going to go back to volunteering for sexual assault survivors. I use the term survivor instead of victim, because I am a survivor of rape, sexual assault, attempted murder and of random stranger violence.

I am speaking up because of the recent conversations taking place accusing the women or questioning why they did not speak up sooner. And because of the comparisons of sexual assault to consensual extramarital affairs as being the same thing. No one wants to share stories that elicit emotions ranging from extreme pity to the opposite extreme of condemnation or blame. The easiest thing to do is to tell no one. I have actually been told not to play the victim, when in fact I am a strong survivor. The men who assaulted me when I was 19 were going to kill me, but I escaped. That was empowering for me.

What many people do not realize is that so many survivors of assault suffer the biggest trauma after the actual act. The trauma is the feeling of injustice. The violence is often not recognized as a crime, not to mention the usual failure of the criminal justice system. If either assault had left a larger scar on my face, it would validate the violence.

Speaking for myself, I harbor no resentment for the assailants in these crimes. I expect bad people to do bad things. It is the aftermath, when good people do not do the right thing, or do not act the right way.

I want to share this because I was listening to a young woman yesterday who was date-raped, and she did not want to tell anyone because she felt she was stupid for putting herself in that position. We need to talk to the girls and women in our lives, and let them know that unwanted physical contact is a crime and should not be tolerated. And we cannot forget about the young boys and young men who do not come forward at even greater rates.

There are many issues that we will have to be more proactive on for at least the next four years. (I know that hearing this story also elicits compassion and can be upsetting, but please, please, please... I almost did not write this because I don't want this to be about me.) We cannot let our society take giant leaps backward. An entire young generation sees that almost half of the electorate gave this man their approval.

Pamala Burke

Missoula