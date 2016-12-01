Faking Left

Dan Brooks, I mistook you for a progressive. Blaming the Democratic Party for the election of Donald Trump ("Filling a void," Nov. 17) excuses the real culprit: the uninformed electorate. Hillary was on the progressive side of every issue: civil rights, religious freedom, climate change, universal health care, income inequality, reproductive rights. The Democratic Party produced the most historically progressive platform ever, thanks in part to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Hillary embraced this platform. You wrote as if extending the policies of the Obama Administration was a bad thing. From day one, Obama was obstructed by Republicans on everything! Who held up his infrastructure bills? Who made it impossible for our own Max Baucus to obtain universal health care through a public option? Which party denies climate change?

Rachel Carson wrote in Silent Spring, "Along with the possibility of the extinction of mankind by nuclear war, the central problem of our age has become the contamination of man's total environment with such substances of incredible potential for harm—substances that accumulate in the tissues of plants and animals and even penetrate the germ cells to shatter or alter the very material of heredity upon which the shape of the future depends. ... We stand now where two roads diverge. But unlike the roads in Robert Frost's familiar poem, they are not equally fair. The road we have long been traveling is deceptively easy, a smooth superhighway on which we progress with great speed, but at its end is disaster. The other fork of the road—the one 'less traveled by'—offers our last, our only chance to reach a destination that assures the preservation of the earth."

Donald Trump won't "drain the swamp." He is the swamp.

Beth Taylor Wilson

Missoula