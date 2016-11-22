The bitter ends

Regarding "Don't spread the love" (Nov. 17), I found it a little odd that the perspectives from both authors seemed pretty positive and unbiased, but both chose to end their commentary with what they portray as negatives. The girl crying in the bathroom could have been crying for any number of reasons. Maybe it was guilt, maybe it was conviction in her heart, or maybe she just found out bad news. The guy who texted the question that "wasn't a joke" doesn't in any way take away from the message. Maybe the pastor simply didn't know how to respond at that moment. Pastors are like any of us, they can sometimes make a joke to lighten a situation. I'm always afraid to read these things because I used to be atheist and I know how many people feel about religion and God. I made fun of it all for most of my life. As a believer now, I still can't stand religion. I'm about Jesus. Anyway, I appreciate that the Missoula Independent covered this event and came at it with what seems like an open mind. It just confused me why both authors felt it necessary to try to get a dig in at the end.

Anna Starkel

Missoula