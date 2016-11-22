Standing against hate

Certain people may be vulnerable in the wake of our presidential election. It's not what Trump will do, it's what others will feel emboldened to do because of his hateful rhetoric.

What happens when the man who gets elected to the highest office in the land: 1) Talked about men grabbing women in the crotch, and found humor in it. There are men who think that women are objects for their pleasurewhat will they do now? 2) Mocked a reporter with a disability. It's not funny, it's dangerous. In Nazi Germany people with disabilities were either sterilized or exterminated. 3) Said hateful things about Muslims, Mexicans, the LGBT community and people of color, which may embolden others to carry out hate crimes. The KKK is on the rise and swastikas are showing up all over the country. Hate literature already distributed in Missoula again blames Jewish people for our problems. 4) Said hateful things about immigrants, which makes international students and international visitors feel not only unwelcome in this country, but fearful for their safety. What a rich source of cultural diversity we will be losing!

We know that people who voted for Trump had good reasons for doing so. But now all of us together have to make it clear to our government officials at all levels that we will not stand for hate and hate crimes.

To paraphrase a famous quote by the anti-Nazi pastor Martin Niemö¨ller, "They came first for the LGBT community, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't LGBT." Do we think we are safe because we are white and Christian? But are we white enough? Are we the right kind of Christian? Edmond Burke said, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Frankie and Mike Flaherty

Missoula