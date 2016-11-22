A mandate to engage

Clinton won the popular vote even though Trump took the presidency. Republicans lost seats in both houses of Congress but maintained control. There is a mandate here that challenges us to engage powerfully. The burden is on us and I believe this will be the fight to determine our generation's legacy.

Local governments will be key. Acting Mayor Marilyn Marler wrote a letter in response to the election saying that city government will protect the values we cherish. We need to hold them accountable and demand visionary leadership.

Our town is home to a Nobel laureate climate scientist, in a country that is changing policy to deny the existence of climate change. Can we become a carbon neutral city? Or incentivize alternative energy? Or expand our bike network? Initiate a free bike-share program?

I am a quiet victim of sexual assault in a city that was investigated by the Department of Justice for its mishandling of rape cases. Our community has worked hard to heal from this, but I fear this election may validate a paradigm that we are struggling to change. Can we invest in programs to empower girls? Institutionalize the teaching of consent from an early age? Press the state to redefine rape?

We are opening our community to some of the world's most vulnerable populations while our president is threatening deportation and registration of Muslims. Missoula is a Welcoming Communities member—can we do more? Can we declare ourselves a sanctuary city? What can we offer humanity at this pivotal moment?

These are the difficult conversations that I hope to see at city hall and between friends over beer, families over dinner, co-workers at the water cooler—we all need to be having these conversations.

Don't despair. Don't disengage. Call our congressmen often! Participate in peaceful protest! Support nonprofits working to protect your values! Volunteer! Denounce hatred in all its forms! Rest. Make love. Have dinner parties. Dance. Connect with people and feed your soul. This is going to be a long, arduous journey. We need to take care of ourselves—and each other—along the way.

Deana DeWire

