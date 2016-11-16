The state of disunion

I have been thinking a lot about the state of humanity in the U.S. I was pained by the presidential election and truly heartsick at the outcome, as were many others in our community. My first reaction was to assume this meant a majority of Americans are aligned with Trump's hateful bigotry and misogyny, which was shocking to consider. Then, as I actually spoke with and listened to people who had voted for Trump, I learned that many people did not share in his hate, but voted for him in spite of it, believing he would lead the way to a better life for them and their families. The hatred he espoused and his discriminatory plans just weren't as important to these voters as other concerns. I believe this priority is at the very heart of why Americans are so lost, so full of conflict and distrust, and why we have some of the highest rates of addiction, depression and suicide in the world. Americans are a diverse people. At the same time, we are largely the same, and we are connected, interdependent. What hurts you hurts me. What hurts the planet hurts all of us.

Recently I have had the privilege to spend time with the Congolese families who have moved to Missoula for a safe haven. This experience has been a beacon of light and hope during these dark times. Even though these families lost their homes, suffered trauma, and faced loss and poverty that most of us will never have to face, they have kept their humanity intact. These families have opened their hearts to us, trusting us with their families, and reminded us of what is most important in life. It is not about realizing the American Dream, or being a "self-made man," or "pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps." It is about kindness, compassion, respect, love, family, community, sharing, and taking care of one another, including our animal and plant friends. It is about taking care of this planet we call home. This is what gives life meaning. This is what is worth living for and arguing for and working together for. So please, next time we are faced with the question of whether we can forfeit members of our community for the sake of something more profitable, remember that your future is tied to mine, and to all the members of our community. It is only through kindness, compassion and understanding that we have a chance.

Sue Silverberg

Missoula