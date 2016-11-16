Regurgitation nation

There is no rational explanation for what happened on Election Day.

During decades of guzzling the wine of self-satisfaction and smugness, the leadership in both the major U.S. parties, Democrat and Republican, offered almost nothing to the majority of the American people. This is particularly true in the American heartland, the broad, bread-producing gut of the USA, and in a Rust Belt I've known since my childhood 50 years ago.

Democrats offered nothing other than more of the same: industries kaput, regulations that stifle development of natural resources, a healthcare offering (Obamacare) that looks like a Frankenstein creation compared to the socialized medicine available in virtually all other Western nations, and a loophole-riddled tax code that allowed a disparity between the rich and the poor approaching the inequality of the Roman Empire.

On the Republican side, only obstruction for decades. A party system in which the elite treat regular folks with undisguised arrogance and accepts a status quo of vast wealth at the top while factories are shuttered and production-line equipment is sold for scrap. "Hooray-for-me-and-the-hell-with-you." That has been the undisclosed slogan of the post-Reagan GOP.

Then along came the Great Spewing Mouth, Donald Trump. And the system puked him up into the highest office on this planet. Out of 20 or so candidates for the presidency, the American people picked the worst among them. Why?

It is foolish to believe that the next President of the United States will use his power wisely. He must see his election as a vindication and legitimization of his entire selfish life.

Clearly, the second presidential election in 16 years in which the winner of the popular vote loses demands the end of America's electoral college.

And preserving a professional political class that does not transform experience into wisdom makes no sense. So let's put term limits on Congress.

Lastly, America needs more major political parties, not just two harboring all the control and a few fringe competitors. Sen. Bernie Sanders demonstrated that a Populist Democratic Party dedicated to a broad social agenda could be vastly different from the mainstream Democratic Party of Hillary Clinton. And the serious conservatives that Donald Trump mocked on his way to a demagogic victory show that a Constitutional Conservative Republican Party could present a candidate who would show Trump's reality-show politics for the joke it is.

Ed Chaberek

Superior