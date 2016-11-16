A tale of two columns

Thank you, Dan Brooks, for your excellent column of November 10, "Either/or: a tale of two outcomes." I cancelled my subscription to the Missoulian after George Ochenski's petulant column from October 24, 2016. His column was on the same subject, the 2016 presidential election. But instead of imaginatively and humorously contrasting Hillary, Donald and possible outcomes as Dan did, George's column, "American ennui: A state of dis-union," equated Hillary Clinton with Donald Trump. This false equivalence, believed by many low-information voters, cost Hillary the election, even though she actually won the popular vote. As a result, we "elected" a bloviating, racist, misogynistic climate-change denier to the presidency of the United States.

Before canceling, I submitted a letter using the very last words from Elizabeth Kolbert's book The Sixth Extinction regarding evolution and the threat of remaining blindered to climate change. Those words bear repeating: "We are declaring, without quite meaning to, which evolutionary pathways will remain open and which will forever be closed. No other creature has ever managed this, and it will, unfortunately, be our most enduring legacy. The Sixth Extinction will continue to determine the course of life long after everything people have written and painted and built has been ground into dust and giant rats have—or have not—inherited the earth."

Missoula needs a progressive voice. Thanks again, Dan.

Beth Taylor Wilson

Missoula